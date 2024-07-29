The Rumored Starbucks 2024 Fall Menu Is As Boring As An Uncarved Pumpkin

The time of year has come again when Starbucks devotees begin to speculate about the fall menu. Instagram creator @Markie_devo, a vetted food and menu release tracker and predictor, dropped a list of rumored Starbucks 2024 fall menu items (said to be releasing on August 22) — and it's a little bit boring.

The drink menu includes the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, Iced Apple Crisp Shaken Espresso Oatmilk, Apple Crisp Macchiato Oatmilk, and a new nondairy Iced Apple Crisp Cream Chai. First of all, it is similar to Starbuck's fall 2023 menu. Secondly, it only has one new drink, and Apple Crisp is not even a new flavor. The food menu is equally lackluster. Pumpkin cream cheese muffins and baked apple croissants will return (at least the croissant was one of the best fast food holiday releases of 2023). Of course, no Starbucks menu would be complete without a cake pop. On theme with last year's owl cake pop, it seems a raccoon cake pop is on the way.

However, Starbucks cannot confirm this menu. In a statement to Mashed, the coffee giant said, "Thank you for reaching out. While we're excited to welcome the most wonderfall time of the year, we're not quite ready to leaf the summer state of mind and are still enjoying the new Summer-Berry Refreshers Beverages with popping raspberry flavored pearls."