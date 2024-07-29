The Rumored Starbucks 2024 Fall Menu Is As Boring As An Uncarved Pumpkin
The time of year has come again when Starbucks devotees begin to speculate about the fall menu. Instagram creator @Markie_devo, a vetted food and menu release tracker and predictor, dropped a list of rumored Starbucks 2024 fall menu items (said to be releasing on August 22) — and it's a little bit boring.
The drink menu includes the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, Iced Apple Crisp Shaken Espresso Oatmilk, Apple Crisp Macchiato Oatmilk, and a new nondairy Iced Apple Crisp Cream Chai. First of all, it is similar to Starbuck's fall 2023 menu. Secondly, it only has one new drink, and Apple Crisp is not even a new flavor. The food menu is equally lackluster. Pumpkin cream cheese muffins and baked apple croissants will return (at least the croissant was one of the best fast food holiday releases of 2023). Of course, no Starbucks menu would be complete without a cake pop. On theme with last year's owl cake pop, it seems a raccoon cake pop is on the way.
However, Starbucks cannot confirm this menu. In a statement to Mashed, the coffee giant said, "Thank you for reaching out. While we're excited to welcome the most wonderfall time of the year, we're not quite ready to leaf the summer state of mind and are still enjoying the new Summer-Berry Refreshers Beverages with popping raspberry flavored pearls."
Will there be a Halloween menu, too?
Another part of @Markie_devo's Starbucks Fall 2024 rumor is a second segment of the menu to be released on September 19 that features two new drinks: the Iced Pecan Crunch Latte Oatmilk and Salted Pecan Cream Cold Brew. This pecan flavor is reminiscent of the Maple Pecan Latte that was released as part of the Starbucks Fall 2017 menu. A mummy cookie may also be released, leaving us to believe that this menu extension is targeting the Halloween season.
Although a second part of the fall menu would be a new concept, it's not hard to predict Starbucks' fall 2024 menu when there have been so many repeats over the years. Apple crisp has been around since 2021, with the Apple Crisp Macchiato, which ranked low on Mashed's ranking of Starbucks fall 2021 drinks. Still, many repeated drinks are back for good reason. As the queen of fall drinks for 21 years, the PSL is not going anywhere anytime soon. The pumpkin cream cold brew has been wildly popular since its release in 2019, even outselling the PSL in 2020, and the pumpkin cream cheese muffin is beloved by fans. The best advice to Starbucks fall menu enthusiasts is to be as boring as this year's rumored menu and stick with what you like.