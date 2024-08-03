The Additional Ingredient You Need For Speeding Up Your Sourdough Starter

While you might need to go through some trial and error in order to consistently make bakery-quality loaves of sourdough bread at home, starting the process couldn't be easier. All you need to craft a basic sourdough starter is some flour, water, and time — we've even got a simple from-scratch sourdough starter recipe if you need some guidance with the process. However, if you're looking to speed things up a bit, there are two options you may want to try out, depending on the flavor you're going for and what you have on hand.

"Rye flour, as well as chickpea flour, can help kickstart a traditional sourdough starter," explains Nathan Myhrvolt, founder of Modernist Cuisine, Modernist Cuisine Gallery, and lead author of "Modernist Cuisine: The Art and Science of Cooking." A starter made with regular flour usually takes about five days in total before it's ready to use whereas a chickpea flour starter can be ready in approximately three days. Rye flour ferments quickly because it creates a lot of enzyme activity, which is why it's a solid pick to fast-track the process of creating your starter, aka levain. However, as Myhrvolt warns, "These are only useful if you are going to use your levain within a couple of days. Any longer than that and you are better off starting with bread flour and water."