The Cocktails You Need To Keep Brat Summer Vibes Going Into Fall

"Brat summer" is in full swing, so there's nothing better to keep the vibes going than apple and coconut-themed cocktails. If you're off social media, this might be hard to wrap your head around. "Brat" is a Charli XCX album released in June 2024 and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. A product of this club pop album is the viral phrase "brat summer." Charli XCX defined being a "brat" on TikTok as someone who "...is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes." A brat summer may be a messy summer, but definitely fun.

Here's where Vice President Kamala Harris, coconuts, and apples come into play. People on social media have begun to remix one of Harris's old speech quotes, "You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?" with songs off of "Brat," like "360" and "Apple," hereby crowning Harris one of the queens of brat summer. Charli XCX said it herself on X, "kamala IS brat." With video edits raging across TikTok, it only makes sense to keep the brat summer vibes going through some refreshing summer cocktails using both apples and coconuts.

A prime example of a brat cocktail is a coconut apple pie cocktail, with coconut cream, liquor store moonshine, and a lime mixer, and for garnish a caramel-graham cracker rim and a green apple slice. Brat summer cocktails are best when creative and fun, and can keep brat summer going into the fall season.