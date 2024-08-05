The Healthiest And Unhealthiest Store-Bought Fish Sticks

Fish sticks are a great, versatile item to have stocked in your freezer. Whether you want to make fish stick tacos, dip them into your favorite sauce, or put them on your sandwich, they can be a delicious meal. But, like most fried foods, fish sticks aren't necessarily healthy. They tend to be high in fat (mostly because of oil used to fry them), high in sodium, and have additives or unnecessary ingredients.

We explored many different brands of fish sticks, and have come up with ones that are a little bit healthier. As a certified nutrition coach, I was able to decipher which fish sticks aren't nearly as bad for you. After all, while "unhealthy" foods can have a place in a well balanced diet, there are ways to make the best choice when indulging in fried foods.

One main thing we focus on is the amount of fat in fish sticks, especially compared to the protein count. Though fat is necessary in a diet, having too much — especially from oils that have saturated fats – can cause many health issues. Protein, however, is needed in the body and has great health benefits. With that information, plus paying attention to ingredient lists and sourcing of the fish, we created our ranking of healthy and unhealthy fish sticks.