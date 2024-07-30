Apparently, Muffins Are The Only Food Medaling At The Olympic Village Dining Hall

Just about a week ago, as the Paris Games were about to begin, event organizers were proudly touting the fact that the foods served to Olympian in 2024 would be so much healthier than in previous years — more plant-based and less fast food-focused, with no McDonald's whatsoever. Well, how's that been working out for them? Quel horreur! It seems the athletes aren't really fans of vegan French cuisine, and many have been venting their complaints on TikTok. Not all of the comments are negative, though, since there is one item that is getting rave reviews, at least from one athlete.

Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen has yet to medal in this or any Olympic Hames, but he's well on his way to a career as an influencer after he hangs up his fins. His TikToks are hilarious, especially one where he pokes fun at Team Norway's dadcore fashion aesthetic and another shot from the perspective of a sock he forgot under a hotel bed, but what's really got him on everybody's radar are the four videos he's posted about how much he loves the plastic wrapped chocolate muffins from the Olympic Village dining hall. He calls them "The single greatest thing about the Olympic Village so far" and his videos have shown him hoarding them in his nightstand, walking down the street with a double fistful, and lost in a muffin while a teammate tries to stage an intervention.