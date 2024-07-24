16 Foods Athletes Will Eat At The 2024 Paris Olympic Games

While some people are thinking about sports at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, others are wondering what sort of food the athletes will get to eat. It's no small feat feeding about 15,000 hungry athletes. The restaurant facility in the Olympic Village is 46,000 square feet and built like a college cafeteria with food and drink stations galore. Among other things, the athletes are estimated to consume 2,000 baguettes and other pastries every day, while they are set to drink brews made from 20 tons of coffee. Of the food served, 80% is from France, 80% is sustainable, and 30% is organic. Plus, there's a drive toward more plant-based foods with 60% of the available meals being vegetarian.

Food service company Sodexo is relying both on French chefs from famous restaurants as well as 20 chefs from around the world to prepare food in its six restaurants. Furthermore, every region of France is represented in the facility's two French restaurants. The other restaurants represent world, Asian, or halal cuisine. While there are plenty of new things to try, teams often ship over familiar foods like ugali for the Kenyan team, oats for the Irish team's porridge, and peanut butter and energy bars for the American team.

As you can imagine, the menu for the Paris Olympics has a lot of variety. Here are 16 dishes that may make you wish you were eating in the Paris Olympic village in 2024.