Costco's New Cheesecake Hops On A Summertime Trend

Anyone could have predicted the orange creamsicle "trend" that has dominated the food world this summer. However, what foodies may not have been able to anticipate is how Costco is taking part in it. Despite the shockingly early release of Reese's Halloween-themed Peanut Butter Pumpkins earlier this month, the big box retailer is keeping summer alive with a new Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake.

The latest goody from the Costco bakery has been spotted recently by several shoppers including TikTok user @costcohotfinds, who found it at their local store for $22.99. Weighing close to 5 pounds, the dessert features a thick layer of orange vanilla-flavored cheesecake topped by an equally-as-thick layer of creamy whipped topping, all of which sits on top of a sweet and buttery graham cracker crust. As for the color associated with the beloved creamsicle flavor, a small dollop of orange frosting fulfills that requirement for this cheesecake that the TikToker called "delicious and nostalgic." Meanwhile, YouTuber TheDealGuy said the grocer's new Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake "could go down as one of the best desserts [they've] ever sampled from the Costco bakery."

Other shoppers have been impressed, including Reddit user u/Wafer-Academic. Despite claiming they weren't too big on sweets, they were happy with their purchase. "I bought it on a whim and am glad I did so. The orange taste is strong enough to balance out the richness of the cheesecake," they explained.