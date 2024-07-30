Costco's New Cheesecake Hops On A Summertime Trend
Anyone could have predicted the orange creamsicle "trend" that has dominated the food world this summer. However, what foodies may not have been able to anticipate is how Costco is taking part in it. Despite the shockingly early release of Reese's Halloween-themed Peanut Butter Pumpkins earlier this month, the big box retailer is keeping summer alive with a new Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake.
The latest goody from the Costco bakery has been spotted recently by several shoppers including TikTok user @costcohotfinds, who found it at their local store for $22.99. Weighing close to 5 pounds, the dessert features a thick layer of orange vanilla-flavored cheesecake topped by an equally-as-thick layer of creamy whipped topping, all of which sits on top of a sweet and buttery graham cracker crust. As for the color associated with the beloved creamsicle flavor, a small dollop of orange frosting fulfills that requirement for this cheesecake that the TikToker called "delicious and nostalgic." Meanwhile, YouTuber TheDealGuy said the grocer's new Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake "could go down as one of the best desserts [they've] ever sampled from the Costco bakery."
Other shoppers have been impressed, including Reddit user u/Wafer-Academic. Despite claiming they weren't too big on sweets, they were happy with their purchase. "I bought it on a whim and am glad I did so. The orange taste is strong enough to balance out the richness of the cheesecake," they explained.
@costcohotfinds
Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake at Costco!
Why some shoppers are having trouble committing to purchasing Costco's new Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake
Rave reviews aside, some Costco members on Reddit have expressed a desire to have a small taste of the new Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake before committing to it, especially since it rings in at $23. At least one Redditor said they were able to try a bakery sample — though they ran into another problem. "It's good. Can't buy as it's 4.5 lbs. Too much for a family of two," u/Engineer-fear explained.
Of course, if you're unable to sample the Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake but still end up buying it, you can always try pawning it off on a friend or family member if you don't like it. After all, the flavor is more than a century old, so you may find someone who would appreciate this trendy summer treat. As for concerns about purchasing such a massive dessert, you can actually freeze the cheesecake for up to six months.
To freeze such an item, it might help to cut it up, using parchment paper to separate the slices. Then, wrap them in plastic wrap followed by foil. You could even reserve a piece for August 14, National Creamsicle Day. You can also pair the dessert with a brat summer cocktail to partake in two summer trends at once.