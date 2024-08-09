Smaller Pizza Chains You Need To Try
We all have our favorite pizza chain, but sometimes, we desperately need a taste of something different. The typical Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, and Dominos scene serves its purpose, but when you really want to sink your teeth into a delicious or more unique slice, it helps to know where you can get it.
With this in mind, we did some research and found out what pizza chains exist beyond the standard pizzerias we tend to see on every block. To do that, we analyzed pizza chains in several states, looked over their menus and reviews, and came up with a list of awesome pizza restaurants you should try if you ever run across them. Of course, these pizza chains won't be available in every state. Even so, we did our best to locate the tastiest locations in many major cities, along with a few smaller cities, too. With that, let's dig into the most highly recommended smaller pizza chains you need to try.
Tandoori Pizza
If you're looking to sample uniquely flavored pizza, Tandoori Pizza is the place to start. Tandoori Pizza is where India meets Italy to yield a delightfully distinct pizza pie. Founded by Tejinder (TJ) Singh, the restaurant features flavors like Curry Veggie Delight, Chicken Tikka, Lamb Kabab, and many other interesting pizza flavors. In fact, the restaurant boasts over 15 Indian fused pies.
Not sure you'll love these flavors? Don't worry. While Tandoori Pizza options may veer from pizza norms, they still offer plenty of classic flavors to keep everyone satisfied. There are at least nine traditionally flavored pies offered at Tandoori Pizza. These flavors include Original Margherita, Classic Pepperoni, BBQ Chicken Combination, and several others.
With all this in mind, you may wonder what people think of this Indian-Italian fusion. According to reviews on online, Tandoori Pizza is the real deal. There is one positive review after another, with people gushing over the amazing selection, awesome flavors, and inviting interiors. With all things considered, if you love Indian cuisine and pizza, you'll likely fall head over heels for Tandoori Pizza. Find them in a variety of states, including New York, Pennsylvania, and California.
Motorino Pizza
Motorino Pizza might be hard to come by, but not because locations don't exist. In the U.S., you'll find them checkered throughout New York City, but you'll also find them overseas in surprising locations, including Hong Kong and Dubai. Motorino Pizza claims to be "stalked by fame" and loved by celebrities and locals alike. If you visit, expect classic pizza options, but there are plenty of authentic Italian prospects as well. Pizzas like the Prosciutto di Parma and Colatura di Alici are two examples of pizzas that might have you tongue-tied when ordering, but for taste buds craving genuine Italian flavor, it'll be worth the embarrassment.
On a vegan or plant-based diet? Motorino Pizza offers several delicious options featuring vegan cheese and "meat." And though we (surprisingly) don't see gluten-free options, there are at least side dish options that don't include bread, including summer corn, buffalo mozzarella with roasted peppers, and more.
Given its authentically Italian approach to pizza, we were eager to see what reviewers had to say about the pizza chain. As expected, people rave about this pizzeria, with even Italians giving it their seal of approval. Aside from the pizza, locals also give high ratings for the octopus (unexpected, we know) as well as for the service. All in all, if you live near a Motorino Pizza, you can consider yourself lucky.
Lou Malnati's
If you want to sample authentic Chicago deep-dish pizza, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is the place to go. Each pizza features Wisconsin cheese, a flavorful crust, and a robust sauce. The company also uses an exclusive sausage blend recipe that's beyond delicious — trust us, we know this first-hand. Because the pizza is deep-dish, one pizza will feed plenty. Actually, in our experience, a single pizza alone could easily feed 2-4 people.
Can't make it to Illinois? There are several locations in Wisconsin, Indiana, and even Arizona. What's even better is that you can order Lou Malnati's legendary deep-dish pizza no matter where you are. That's right — Lou Malnati's is kind enough to ship it straight to your door. Is it cheap? At around $80 for two at the time of publication, not quite. But if you really want to sample a good deep-dish pizza, the cost just might be worth it. Oh, and if you're on a gluten-free diet, you're in luck — Lou Malnati's has a signature gluten-free deep-dish pizza for those of you who'd rather skip the wheat.
Donatos Pizza
Donatos is a pizza chain out of Columbus, Ohio, though they have since expanded to several other states, including California, Wisconsin, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, and Kentucky. And while "Columbus-style" pizza might not be everyone's cup of tea, those who love it should definitely give Donatos a go. Donatos pizza features real Wisconsin provolone cheese and an abundance of toppings. It comes on a thin crust and is cut into thin rectangular shapes, true to the Columbus way. The pizza chain features amazing pizza options, with our favorites being The Founder's Favorite, The Works, and Mariachi Chicken (don't forget the sour cream). The subs are also kind of a big deal -– the Big Don Italian, for example, is piled high with savory deli meat atop perfectly toasted hoagie, and topped with zesty Italian dressing and banana peppers.
Love salads? Donatos has scrumptious ones. The restaurant also features new menu items from time to time, including its cauliflower crust pizza and even the Donatos plant-based pepperoni pizza released back in 2022. Just note that not all locations will carry options like subs and salads — since Donatos has linked arms with Red Robin, you may have access to Donatos pizza, but some of the additional menu items (and even certain pizza offerings) may be exclusive to standalone locations, so be sure to phone ahead if you're curious about Donatos options in your area.
Timber Pizza
With a motto like "Peace, love, and carbs!" you know this pizza chain is going to be good. Timber Pizza is stationed in Virginia and Washington, D.C. and has a handful of interestingly named yet delicious-sounding pies. The pizza chain features three different pizza types: green pizza, red pizza, and white pizza. "Green" pizzas come with a pesto base, "red" pizzas come with traditional tomato sauce, and "white" pizzas come with no sauce at all. Each pizza category has its own set of selections with tons of add-on toppings to allow you to come up with your own unique creation.
Because of the eclectic pizza offerings and toppings, it isn't surprising that people love Timber Pizza. Fans describe the crust as remarkably yummy, and options like "The Bentley" pizza are among favorites. According to customers on Yelp, even though the pizza comes "oozing" with cheese, it isn't overly greasy like pies served at other popular pizza chains. Additionally, patrons love that the service is quick, the staff is friendly, and the chain has an overall "cozy" vibe to it. This pizza chain is definitely worth a stop if you're ever in the D.C. or Virginia area.
Frank Pepe
At Frank Pepe Pizzeria, the motto is "the best ingredient on the best dough, every time." This New Haven-style pizza is coal-fired and based in Connecticut, although locations are found scattered throughout several other states, including Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, and more. Frank Pepe Pizzeria was started by Frank Pepe whose entire family assisted with the business. Today, his legacy lives on as his restaurant eventually developed into a wide-spanning pizza chain that continues to capture the hearts (and appetites) of many.
A quick peek at the menu has us pretty enthusiastic. When dining at Frank Pepe's, expect to get a thinner crust with just the right amount of cheese and sauce and delicious pepperoni. There are all the classic pizza options you'd expect at a pizza chain, but quite a few surprise combinations as well. The Pepperoni and Hot Cherry Peppers pizza and Chicken Diavolo aren't pizza choices you see every day, and the Shrimp Pizza caught us by surprise, too. According to reviews, the Clam Pie is also a winner, as is almost any other pizza you order here. Frank Pepe was nicknamed "Old Reliable," and for a good reason — his pies were always dynamite, and according to what we've heard, still are.
Massey's Pizza
If you aren't from Ohio, chances are that you know next to nothing about this place. Still, if you ever happen to get a chance to visit Massey's Pizza, you'll probably be glad you did. Like Donatos, Massey's Pizza dishes up fantastic Columbus-style pizza. As expected, the crust is thin and the sauce delicious, but at Massey's, anticipate getting your money's worth in terms of toppings. We're not joking here — each pizza is loaded edge-to-edge. In fact, you'll have a hard time locating the cheese underneath on one of these pies; even the pepperoni pizza is stacked, making Columbus-style pizza the perfect pie for pepperoni lovers. Does that mean the pizza is void of cheese? Not in the slightest. Expect there to still be plenty of cheesy goodness hiding beneath those heavily stacked toppings.
Though we've had the pleasure of personally sampling Massey's food ourselves, we thought we'd throw in a few reviews for good measure. Folks who aren't from Columbus proclaim "there is no equal" in terms of taste, and reviews indicate that patrons love both the traditional and gluten-free varieties. All in all, Massey's Pizza is an Ohio pizza chain worth the try. Note that there is also one location in North Carolina if you happen to be in the area.
Krispy Pizza
If you're looking to stop at one of the best pizza restaurants in Brooklyn, start with Krispy Pizza. To be honest, the clips on the company's homepage had us salivating (just look at that cheese pull), and the guys looked really cool. Aside from mere visuals, the menu was simplistic and easy to read, but also deliciously long. The menu is packed with yummy options even outside of pizza including cheesesteaks, mozzarella sticks, stuffed eggplant, and a variety of salads.
Unsurprisingly, Krispy Pizza is loved by most of the communities they grace. Locals gush over quick service, as well as the fact that the meatballs that top some of the pizzas taste just about as good as grandma's. According to customers, the crew isn't stingy with toppings either, so if you're the type that likes your pizza loaded up, this is the spot for you. Find Krispy Pizza locations in New York and New Jersey.
DeSano Pizza
DeSano Pizza makes some pretty bold claims, but the good thing is that it has the notoriety to back it up. DeSano Pizza has locations in Texas, Tennessee, California, North Carolina, and other states, and proudly dishes up what it refers to as authentic Neapolitan-style slices. According to the website, the company follows strict guidelines in concordance with the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (VPN) to verify that its Neapolitan pizza-making craft is indeed the real deal. In case you're wondering what makes Neapolitan pizza unique, the answer is in the details. Though the authenticity of Neapolitan pizza is determined by a set of artisan traditions, you can generally expect a Neapolitan pizza to contain tomatoes, mozzarella, olive oil, and basil. It also tends to be cooked in a wood-fired stove, which is certainly the case at DeSano Pizzeria. We'd also like to mention that certification for being a part of the VPN requires restaurants to apply, meaning DeSano Pizza is pretty darn serious about its artisan Neapolitan technique — and, according to reviews, it shows!
People love how fast the pizza gets cranked out, the general vibe of the restaurant, and of course, the taste of the pies. Patrons also dig the sundry options afforded, as most people feel there's something for everyone on the DeSano menu. With this we'd have to agree — with options like lasagna pizza available, there's bound to be something on the menu you'll fall head over heels for, too.
Pizza Factory
At first blush, Pizza Factory seems like another run-of-the-mill pizza chain. It features standard pizza options and appetizers, with not much else in the way of uniqueness or creativity. Still, there's no reason to reinvent the wheel, as the saying goes, and as such, Pizza Factory delivers reliable and consistent pizzas to its customers, even though the pizza isn't quite as eclectic as the others.
Pizza Factory has been in business for over 30 years and has locations in Idaho, Texas, Washington, Arizona, California, and Nevada. A look at the menu suggests all your favorite standard pizza options, including pepperoni, supreme, Hawaiian, chicken BBQ, and a few others. Take your pick from a variety of salads and Italian pasta dishes like lasagna, and finish off the meal by sampling the cookie pie or cinnamon sticks.
According to patrons, these straightforward menu items are very good. Customers praise Pizza Factory for having fresh toppings and great-tasting pepperoni. Thus, if high-quality classic pizza with lots of fresh veggies is your jam, Pizza Factory may be a pizza chain you'll want to check out. For many, the flavor, speed, and customer service are what make this chain worth the visit.
Il Vicino
Il Vicino features sophisticated exteriors and sumptuous wood-fired pizza in New Mexico, Colorado, and Kansas. While scrolling the pizza chain's website, expect to be faced with delicious-looking close-ups of the pizza and desserts it serves. The menu is equally impressive, but we found many of the items offered a little hard to pronounce. Despite getting tongue-tied with your order, you'll have access to your choice of panini, piadine (a folded flatbread sandwich also known as piadina, which is the perfect meal for on-the-go), calzones, and more. The pizza chain also offers a couple of traditional Italian desserts, including cannoli and torta di seta (a type of flourless chocolate torte). Of course, the establishment features awesome pizza as well, full of interesting flavor combinations and toppings. Options like gorgonzola, goat cheese, and meatballs are mere examples of the multitude of topping options you have available to you when you dine at Il Vicino.
Visitors of Il Vicino claim that the pizza chain offers top-notch service and great-tasting food. While pizza is the specialty here, customers agree that everything, including the sandwiches and salads, are remarkably well done. Dedicated locals have frequented this place for many years, and continue to recommend it to this day.
Regina Pizzeria
Regina Pizzeria was originally stationed in North End Boston, Massachusetts in 1926, but has since expanded to several other locations in Boston and at least one in Connecticut at the time of publication. Visitors on Tripadvisor describe this pizza as "huge and delicious," "legendary," "packed for good reason," and even "the best pizza ever." Because of this, if you're able to make it to Regina Pizzeria, expect a bit of a wait. People love it so much that according to locals, there's usually a line most of the time. Choose from classic options like pepperoni and cheese, or take a walk on the wild side with options like the Capriccioso, which features sliced prosciutto, fresh mushrooms, ricotta, Parmesan, mozzarella, and, of course, the "original" Regina pizza sauce. There are also at least 10 different vegetable pizza options.
One thing we would like to note about Regina Pizzeria is that it specializes in only one thing: pizza. Thus, if you're headed to this pizza chain expecting to sample salads, appetizers, desserts, and the like, then you may need to look elsewhere. From what we can tell, this place focuses on scrumptious pizza pies and drinks only.
Methodology
Smaller pizza chains you need to try were determined by examining the number of restaurants each chain had across its region (or the nation, for more popular chains), along with the general public consensus about the restaurant. Pizza chains that had several locations and great reviews were featured in the post. We also did our best to include locations that served up unique and authentic pizza dishes.
It should be noted that some of the restaurants chosen for this article we have visited in person, and thereby, were able to make personal recommendations based on our own tastes and preferences. For reference, we have an infinity for Columbus-style pizza, but also love pretty much any and every pizza style under the sun. Of course, not all options mentioned here will strike your fancy, and that's okay — not all taste buds are the same. We did our best to provide a little bit of everything in order to give you plenty of options pertaining to where you can stop the next time you find yourself with an insatiable pizza craving. We hope this list of lesser-known pizza chains whets your appetite for good food. Thanks for reading!