We all have our favorite pizza chain, but sometimes, we desperately need a taste of something different. The typical Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, and Dominos scene serves its purpose, but when you really want to sink your teeth into a delicious or more unique slice, it helps to know where you can get it.

With this in mind, we did some research and found out what pizza chains exist beyond the standard pizzerias we tend to see on every block. To do that, we analyzed pizza chains in several states, looked over their menus and reviews, and came up with a list of awesome pizza restaurants you should try if you ever run across them. Of course, these pizza chains won't be available in every state. Even so, we did our best to locate the tastiest locations in many major cities, along with a few smaller cities, too. With that, let's dig into the most highly recommended smaller pizza chains you need to try.