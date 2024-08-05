The Absolute Best Sides To Pair With Your Caveman-Style Steak

If you're cooking your steak caveman-style, i.e. directly on top of the coals without the intervention of grill grates, you may be wondering what else to serve with your meaty meal. That's why Mashed reached out to Silvio Correa. A personal chef and catering director at Tropicali Brazilian Kitchen in Gardena, California, he specializes in both barbecue and Brazilian-style foods. Correa has a few ideas that go beyond the standard steakhouse sides of fries and baked potatoes for caveman steaks. One of his recommendations is to throw some vegetables on the grill, which you'll already have fired up. He suggests that onions, peppers, and zucchini all "add a fresh and healthy element to the meal."

Correa also emphasizes choosing flavors that complement the steak, like a green or tomato-onion salad with vinaigrette. The tangy dressing, he explains, "can cut through the richness of the meat." He goes on to add, "Sometimes, the best accompaniment is a simple one." In his opinion, a plain dish like rice would "[allow] ... the steak to shine."