The Reason People Love To Hate Angel Hair Pasta

Angel hair pasta gets a bad rap. Although it has been around since the 17th century, many modern folks have developed a real disdain for the thin, hair-like strands. The reason self-proclaimed pasta snobs harbor not-so-quiet contempt for the innocuous noodle boils down to its delicate nature.

Angel hair, or capelli d'angelo, is characterized by its long but supremely thin noodles (each one between 0.78 and 0.88 millimeters in diameter). For reference, spaghetti is often upwards of double the thickness of your typical angel hair noodle. As such, angel hair cooks far faster than other pastas. In fact, it cooks so quickly that people tend to miss the window for the perfect texture, leaving them with a mushy glob of too-soft noodles. While that's enough to send some people running, the sogginess factor isn't the only thing that folks don't like about angel hair.

Overcooked noodles may be the key to the perfect pasta salad, but there is no room for them in a hearty, meat-filled dish like ragù. The same is true for delicate angel hair pasta, which seemingly rejects thick, luxurious sauces. Where angel hair pasta really shines is in recipes that utilize olive oil or butter-based sauces. Lighter in nature, these types of sauces won't bog down the delicate noodles. A classic aglio e olio recipe is perfect for this kind of pasta.