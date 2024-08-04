The invention of ice cream floats actually all started with a doctored-up cream soda, which was an accidental creation of a pharmacist said to have used ice cream in the drink for the first time back in 1875. One of the most well-known variations of the treat is the root beer float, but it turns out you can also pair actual beer and ice cream for a grown-up version of this sweet classic. Mashed consulted the VP of marketing at Tipsy Scoop Boozy Ice Cream, Rachel Chitwood, to learn more about how to pair beer and ice cream for the ultimate boozy float.

Chitwood says a few of the best ice cream flavors to pair with beer are vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and creamsicle. Vanilla and creamsicle are super versatile options that can work with a range of beers, from fruity sours to creamy stouts or citrusy IPAs. While vanilla works great in a Guinness float, Chitwood also suggests pairing heavier beers like stouts and porters with chocolate ice cream. "The chocolate, roasty malt notes in a Guinness pair perfectly with chocolate ice cream," said Chitwood. She also recommends doubling up on the richness with chocolate or coffee brews like DuClaw's Sweet Baby Java Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter. Chitwood also says strawberry ice cream's fruity, summer flavor pairs well with something like a Hefeweizen or white ale.