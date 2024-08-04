How To Pair Beer And Ice Cream For The Ultimate Boozy Float
The invention of ice cream floats actually all started with a doctored-up cream soda, which was an accidental creation of a pharmacist said to have used ice cream in the drink for the first time back in 1875. One of the most well-known variations of the treat is the root beer float, but it turns out you can also pair actual beer and ice cream for a grown-up version of this sweet classic. Mashed consulted the VP of marketing at Tipsy Scoop Boozy Ice Cream, Rachel Chitwood, to learn more about how to pair beer and ice cream for the ultimate boozy float.
Chitwood says a few of the best ice cream flavors to pair with beer are vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and creamsicle. Vanilla and creamsicle are super versatile options that can work with a range of beers, from fruity sours to creamy stouts or citrusy IPAs. While vanilla works great in a Guinness float, Chitwood also suggests pairing heavier beers like stouts and porters with chocolate ice cream. "The chocolate, roasty malt notes in a Guinness pair perfectly with chocolate ice cream," said Chitwood. She also recommends doubling up on the richness with chocolate or coffee brews like DuClaw's Sweet Baby Java Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter. Chitwood also says strawberry ice cream's fruity, summer flavor pairs well with something like a Hefeweizen or white ale.
More tips for pairing ice cream with beer
If you're a big fan of the classic root beer float, Chitwood suggests making it into an adult version with an alcoholic base like Not Your Father's spiked root beer. Or, just booze it up with the ice cream instead. "For a grown-up take on the childhood classic, we suggest adding two large scoops of Tipsy Scoop Vanilla Bourbon to an old-fashioned milkshake glass and pouring over A&W Root Beer," shared Chitwood. If you're looking to score a pint of liquor-infused ice cream for your own boozy float concoctions, check out one of Tipsy Scoop's Barlour locations near you (pro tip: Tipsy Scoop also ships nationwide).
Just remember not to stifle your creativity — adult ice cream floats aren't limited to creamy beers. "Don't sleep on sours!" Chitwood urged, saying a favorite float in some Barlour locations is the Cherry Bomb, which combines vanilla bean bourbon ice cream with sour cherry lambic. She also recommends experimenting with fresh fruit sorbets and sours. "Try our Mango Margarita or Raspberry Limoncello sorbets with a mild sour beer like a Berliner Weisse," she added.