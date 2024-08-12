Andouille Po'Boy French Bread Pizza Recipe

Developer Patterson Watkins, like many a '90s kid, grew up eating various frozen pizza–related products, among them Stouffer's iconic French bread pizza. With this favorite in mind, she tells us, "It wasn't much of a leap, at least for my overly pizza'd brain, to associate po'boys served on French bread with French bread pizzas and imagine how tasty-cool that combo could be." In place of pepperoni, she uses the Cajun classic Andouille, a sausage she describes as "porky, smoky, moderately spicy ... super savory and absolutely magical as a pizza topping."

The other toppings, while they may be somewhat less pizza-like, are meant to maintain what Watkins calls "the essence of po'boy": lettuce, tomatoes, and a creamy, spicy sauce. She also manages to mix in the Cajun "holy trinity" of bell peppers, onions, and celery to give the dish a little extra authenticity. While these pizza 'wiches would go great with either a salad or fries on the side, you could also keep that Louisiana theme going by opting for any flavor of Zapp's New Orleans-style chips (although we highly recommend the Voodoo ones).