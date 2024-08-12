Andouille Po'Boy French Bread Pizza Recipe
Developer Patterson Watkins, like many a '90s kid, grew up eating various frozen pizza–related products, among them Stouffer's iconic French bread pizza. With this favorite in mind, she tells us, "It wasn't much of a leap, at least for my overly pizza'd brain, to associate po'boys served on French bread with French bread pizzas and imagine how tasty-cool that combo could be." In place of pepperoni, she uses the Cajun classic Andouille, a sausage she describes as "porky, smoky, moderately spicy ... super savory and absolutely magical as a pizza topping."
The other toppings, while they may be somewhat less pizza-like, are meant to maintain what Watkins calls "the essence of po'boy": lettuce, tomatoes, and a creamy, spicy sauce. She also manages to mix in the Cajun "holy trinity" of bell peppers, onions, and celery to give the dish a little extra authenticity. While these pizza 'wiches would go great with either a salad or fries on the side, you could also keep that Louisiana theme going by opting for any flavor of Zapp's New Orleans-style chips (although we highly recommend the Voodoo ones).
Assemble the ingredients for the Andouille po'boy French bread pizzas
The base of these pizzas is French or Italian bread flavored with olive oil and garlic, while the toppings include pizza sauce, hot sauce, onion, bell peppers, celery, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella, and Andouille sausage. Even though Andouille is right in the recipe's name, you needn't pass on it if you can't find this sausage — kielbasa, Spanish-style chorizo, linguica or another smoked sausage would also work.
You'll also be making homemade po'boy sauce to top the pizza. For this, you'll need mayonnaise, whole-grain mustard, lemon juice, capers, Cajun seasoning, and pickles (either bread and butter or dill).
Step 1: Put the sauce ingredients in a bowl
Place the mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, pickles, capers, and Cajun seasoning in a medium bowl.
Step 2: Stir and chill the sauce
Whisk to combine the sauce, cover, and refrigerate until ready to use.
Step 3: Turn on the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 4: Prepare a pan
Line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly spritz with cooking spray.
Step 5: Put the bread in the pan
Place the halves split-side up on the prepared baking sheet.
Step 6: Season the bread
Drizzle the loaf with olive oil and sprinkle with the minced garlic.
Step 7: Warm the bread
Place in the oven and bake for 10 minutes.
Step 8: Spread the bread with pizza sauce
Remove the baking sheet from the oven and cover the halves with pizza sauce.
Step 9: Add some hot sauce
Drizzle with the hot sauce.
Step 10: Top the sauce with cheese
Sprinkle the halves with 1 cup mozzarella.
Step 11: Add the Andouille
Top with the chopped Andouille sausage.
Step 12: Introduce the holy trinity
Top with the onion, bell pepper, and celery.
Step 13: Add another layer of cheese
Cover the toppings with the remaining mozzarella and place in the oven.
Step 14: Cook the pizzas
Bake for 15 minutes, or until the cheese has melted and the loaf is golden and crisp.
Step 15: Top the pizzas with tomatoes and lettuce
Top the baked pizzas with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.
Step 16: Sauce and serve
Dollop the pizzas with po'boy sauce before serving.
- For the po'boy sauce
- ⅓ cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon minced bread and butter or dill pickles
- 1 teaspoon capers, drained
- 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
- For the pizza
- 1 French or Italian loaf, halved lengthwise
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
- 1 cup pizza sauce
- 1 ½ tablespoons Louisiana-style hot sauce
- 2 cups grated mozzarella cheese, divided
- 2 Andouille sausage links, chopped
- ⅓ cup diced yellow onion
- ⅓ cup diced green bell pepper
- 2 tablespoons minced celery
- 1 ½ cups shredded lettuce
- ½ cup diced fresh tomatoes
How can you make your own Cajun seasoning?
It's perfectly okay to use store-bought Cajun seasoning in this recipe, and Watkins herself has a few favorite brands: Weber's N'Orleans Cajun Seasoning (which is technically a grill rub but can also work for this recipe) and Ragin' Cajun Original Cajun Seasoning. If you prefer a DIY approach, though, you can check out our homemade Creole seasoning and easy Cajun spice mix recipes to see if either one suits your taste or corresponds with the contents of your spice cabinet.
Watkins, too, has her own formula for DIY Cajun seasoning. To make it, you combine six parts sweet paprika, four parts kosher salt, two parts each garlic powder and onion powder, one to two parts cayenne pepper, and one part each of dried oregano, dried thyme, and black pepper. If you wind up making way more seasoning than you'll need for the recipe, you can always sprinkle it on fries or use it as a dry rub for other meats and seafood.
What are some other uses for po'boy sauces, and how can you store leftovers?
The po'boy sauce you'll be making for this recipe is a type of spicy remoulade. If you make it with store-bought mayo, it should last for up to two weeks in the fridge. If your mayonnaise is homemade, you only have three days to use it. Even so, you may want to stir up a double batch since there are many ways to use it besides as a pizza topper.
The po'boy sauce makes a fantastic sandwich spread and can stand in for ketchup if you want to try making Cajun-style burgers. It can also be used as a dip for chips, raw vegetables, steamed artichoke leaves, cooked shrimp, french fries, and onion rings, and it would be the perfect sauce for our Cajun-spiced turkey legs. If you're thinking about repurposing the remoulade as a salad dressing, though, you might want to tone down the spicy flavor by stirring in some sour cream and thinning out the mix with a little more lemon juice.