Tilapia Shawarma Pita Platter Recipe

Shawarma, a Middle Eastern counterpart to the Greek gyro, is a spicy and flavorful meal typically made from meat such as beef or chicken. Developer Patterson Watkins, however, noticed that many of the spices typically used to season shawarma are similar to those used with seafood. "You have the heady spices (cumin, coriander, cardamom, ginger), the sharp aromatics (garlic, onion), there's always some sort of heat/pepper element (paprika, cayenne, chili powder, chile flakes), the building blocks are very similar, which got me wondering if those similar seasoning profiles work well for seafood, could that then transfer to a fish-themed shawarma? And it worked! Really well!" She chose tilapia because, as she explains, it's not too fragile and its mild flavor plays nicely even with more intense spices.

Typical shawarma toppings such as pickled vegetables, cucumbers, and tomatoes also work perfectly with fish, as does the creamy, zingy, mildly spicy yogurt-based dressing made with fresh herbs, lemon, garlic, and jalapeño, which Patterson based on shawarma sauce. Even so, not everybody enjoys the same sandwich toppings, so for this reason, Watkins explains, "I thought it would be nice to serve this as a DIY meal, to let folks explore and fill their plates with the ingredients that appeal most to them, or go fully loaded, as is my favorite."