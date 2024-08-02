7-Eleven's Early Pumpkin Spice Slurpee Release Is A Total Disappointment

Look, we love fall as much as the next person, but August 1 is just way too early for pumpkin spice. It's like hearing Mariah Carey's Christmas music playing at the store before you've even bought a Thanksgiving turkey. However, 7-Eleven doesn't agree. The convenience store chain announced in an August 1 press release that a new pumpkin spice Slurpee is now available. The caveat? Unless you happen to live near five very specific locations, you can't get it.

7-Eleven's senior vice president of merchandising, Dennis Phelps, said in the announcement, "7-Eleven customers are huge pumpkin spice fans, so we're always looking for reasons to bring out the pumpkins a bit early and delight customers with new creations." Well, it's certainly a new take. Although we know a lot of interesting facts about 7-Eleven's famous Slurpee, this is the first pumpkin spice version we've seen.

We'll chalk this all up to a marketing stunt. 7-Eleven most likely wants to get the word out before, assumedly, rolling out the new Slurpee flavor nationwide later this month (just pure speculation). But if the company is going to release it early, we say: Just go ahead and do it everywhere!