The Biggest Breakfast Challenges On Man V Food

Adventurous eaters interested in some of the biggest breakfasts in America need look no further than the travel series "Man v. Food." After briefly profiling a couple of restaurants in an American city, each episode culminates with its host — Adam Richman in Seasons 1 through 4 and Casey Webb in Season 5 and beyond — attempting an eating challenge. While these culinary conquests occasionally revolve around tolerance for an extreme level of spice, the majority simply require the consumption of an excessively large amount of food.

From giant omelets to unwieldy breakfast burritos and plenty more, our list consists of the biggest breakfast challenges featured over the course of the decade-plus run of "Man v. Food" in chronological broadcast order. Although hosts Richman and Webb were each able to complete at least a couple of these challenges, every single one pushes the limits of just how much breakfast food a human being can finish in one sitting.