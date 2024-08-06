Our Go-To Hot Sauce Brand To Use For A Simplified Nashville Hot Chicken

While Nashville hot chicken is typically served in sandwich form, Mashed recipe developer Kate Shungu transforms the dish into a salad bowl to make for a less messy eating experience. Her Nashville hot chicken bowl falls into the quick and easy category, as it's made with frozen popcorn chicken, bagged salad greens, bottled ranch dressing, and canned biscuits. (This last ingredient is baked and chopped up to make unique croutons for the Southern-style salad.) The heat comes from two sources: cayenne powder and hot sauce, both of which are used to coat the chicken and are also stirred into the salad dressing.

While Shungu doesn't specify any one particular hot sauce, the recipe does call for a cayenne-based condiment. Her photos show she's using Frank's RedHot, which was the original sauce used to make Buffalo wings. (Frank's even makes RedHot chicken bites, which may work well in this recipe if you can find them.) Frank's, another comparable sauce such as Louisiana Hot, or the store-brand RedHot copycat sold at Aldi would all be excellent choices for this recipe, because they're pretty vinegary but not too spicy. You'll get a flavorful tang that's not so hot it overwhelms the other flavors going on in the dish. After all, the chicken's already plenty spicy from the cayenne powder.