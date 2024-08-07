8 Best Napa Cabbage Recipes

Napa cabbage, sometimes called Chinese cabbage or celery cabbage, is a vegetable in the Brassica family (the category that Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, and broccoli fall into). It gets its name from "nappa," a Japanese term that means "vegetable leaves." It was first cultivated in China, and in the 14th century it spread a bit farther to Japan and Korea. Nowadays, though, it's relatively common in North America and can be found at most grocery stores.

Napa cabbage is a great vegetable to have on hand, because of how versatile it is. It's the perfect canvas for bold flavors, as it's slightly sweeter and milder than other cabbage varieties. Plus, it can be incorporated in just about any form you can imagine. It's delicate enough to be enjoyed uncooked in a salad or as a slaw, but hearty enough to withstand the heat of soups or stews without wilting and turning to mush. It also sautés beautifully, making it the ideal choice for bulking up stir fries.

However, since a single napa cabbage can often weigh anywhere from 4 to 7 pounds, there's a good chance you'll have leftovers after using it in a dish. Luckily, there are tons of great recipes, so you can avoid having half of a cabbage lingering in your produce drawer for ages. Check out these eight tasty recipes using the ingredient in a variety of innovative ways.