Tropical Vs Tiki Drinks: Is There Actually Any Difference?

If you're asked to name a tiki drink and the first thing that comes to mind is the piña colada, bzzz, wrong, no paper umbrella for you. This drink hails from the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico and is a pretty typical tropical drink. Also known as beach drinks or boat drinks, tropical-style cocktails are often sweet, fruity, and garnished within an inch of their lives with the aforementioned umbrellas as well as pineapple chunks, maraschino cherries, lime wheels, and anything else that can fit on a glass rim.

The history of tiki drinks begins with a tropical island fantasy, too. However, this one was a dream of the South Seas as propagated by legendary California cocktail lounges Don the Beachcomber and Trader Vic's as well as numerous knockoffs. Tiki drinks, at their heart, belong to the Pacific Islands. This is despite the fact that many do contain rum, which is a product of the Caribbean. The essential difference between tropical drinks and tiki drinks, however, isn't so much their geographic inspiration as their composition.