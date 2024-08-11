Who Is Fanny Cradock, England's First Female Celebrity Chef?

Fanny Cradock's show "Kitchen Magic" premiered in the U.K. in 1955, and it made her a national sensation. Dressed in evening gowns and sporting heavy makeup and impeccably coiffed hair, she barrelled through recipes that, from a 21st-century perspective, are almost too eccentric to believe. As it happens, she may have belonged to the category of celebrity chefs who are actually terrible cooks, but that didn't stop her from being one of the most influential celebrity chefs of all time. Nearly a decade before Julia Child's "The French Chef" burst onto American screens, Cradock was coloring mashed potatoes green and berating her on-screen assistants.

At the time, television was rare, let alone cooking shows and celebrity chefs. Only 9% of households in America had a television set in 1950. By the end of the decade, 85.9% did. In the U.K., the increase in ownership was just as swift, with about 75% of households owning sets by 1960.

These days, there is a celebrity chef to fit every viewing preference. Over the past two decades, we've been able to follow the traditional chefs, like Ina Garten and Jamie Oliver; the rebellious chefs, like Anthony Bourdain and Gordon Ramsay; and the controversial chefs everyone hates working with, like Paula Deen and the now-disgraced Mario Batali. When Fanny Cradock started her show on the BBC, however, there was no roadmap, and although she is regularly overshadowed by the towering influence of Julia Child, she pioneered the genre.

[Featured image by Allan Warren via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC BY-SA 3.0]