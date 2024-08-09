The Festive Origin Of Last Crumb Cookies

The old saying goes, "Find a job you love, and you will never work a day in your life." While his job is not all play, Derek Jaeger, co-founder and head baker of the luxury cookie brand Last Crumb, found a way to turn his passion into profit. It all started with a simple conversation between Jaeger and his longtime friend (and Last Crumb co-founder), Alana Arnold, at a holiday party in 2019.

Arnold encouraged Jaeger to return to the food industry. Previously, Jaeger along with Adam Koven and Nate Ransom, built a thriving cookie business known as The Cravory, specializing in unique handcrafted cookies. Jaeger left The Cravory to start his own marketing company, but his passion and talent for cookies never faded.

Arnold and Jaeger put their heads together and began building Last Crumb, an exclusive, artisanal cookie brand with a "sneaker drop" model. Last Crumb officially launched in August 2020 with a waitlist eager for the brand's first release. Within half a year, Matt Jung, an entrepreneur and experienced business advisor, stepped in as the CEO, leading the company to new heights.