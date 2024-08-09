The Festive Origin Of Last Crumb Cookies
The old saying goes, "Find a job you love, and you will never work a day in your life." While his job is not all play, Derek Jaeger, co-founder and head baker of the luxury cookie brand Last Crumb, found a way to turn his passion into profit. It all started with a simple conversation between Jaeger and his longtime friend (and Last Crumb co-founder), Alana Arnold, at a holiday party in 2019.
Arnold encouraged Jaeger to return to the food industry. Previously, Jaeger along with Adam Koven and Nate Ransom, built a thriving cookie business known as The Cravory, specializing in unique handcrafted cookies. Jaeger left The Cravory to start his own marketing company, but his passion and talent for cookies never faded.
Arnold and Jaeger put their heads together and began building Last Crumb, an exclusive, artisanal cookie brand with a "sneaker drop" model. Last Crumb officially launched in August 2020 with a waitlist eager for the brand's first release. Within half a year, Matt Jung, an entrepreneur and experienced business advisor, stepped in as the CEO, leading the company to new heights.
What makes Last Crumb cookies so special?
Among its offerings, Last Crumb sells a box of one dozen cookies called the Core Collection for $140. That works out to just under $12 per cookie. You're likely wondering why Last Crumb cookies are so expensive — and viral.
A huge part of the excitement behind Last Crumb is how exclusive its cookies are. Operating similarly to streetwear and sneaker brands, Last Crumb drops a limited number of boxes monthly, and cookie lovers scramble to be among the first to get their hands on them. Some of Last Crumb's drops have sold out in as little as 20 seconds. Aside from exclusivity, Last Crumb aims to provide nothing short of the perfect cookie — "Cookies worthy of a Michelin star" as noted on the company's website. What makes these cookies taste so good is the use of top-of-the-line ingredients and a meticulous three-day cookie-making process.
Are Last Crumb cookies really worth it? Afterall, they are just cookies. To help you decide, we've ranked every cookie in the Last Crumb Core Collection from worst to best.