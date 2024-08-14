The Biggest Steaks Ever Eaten On Man V Food

Granted, despite its name, cheesesteak isn't exactly a steak. Also known as Philly cheesesteak, the sandwich consists of thinly sliced steak — typically New York strip or ribeye — cheese, onion, peppers, and seasoning. Nevertheless, since steak is the unquestionable starring ingredient of this meal, the handheld has earned its rightful place in this rundown.

Weighing 5 pounds, the 20-inch Philly cheesesteak at Tony Luke's in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is a beast. More specifically, the giant sandwich consists of 42 ounces of beef, 18 ounces of cheese, and 8 ounces of onion. As such, it's only fair that Adam Richman decided to take it on in an epic "Man v. Food" challenge. Since Richman was present for the inauguration of the challenge, his goal was also to become the first person to appear on the restaurant's wall of fame. The only condition to win was to finish the meal in under an hour.

Never shying away from a challenge, Richman polished the first 3 pounds in just 11 minutes. The moment of truth came when Richman realized the cheese had started to gradually turn the sandwich "into glue," thwarting his plans. "It's just the hardest swallow ever. [...] The cheese stands alone and it stands right in my way to victory," he said, clearly struggling. Despite this setback, the champ of competitive eating managed to bring the Tony Luke title home in under 28 minutes.