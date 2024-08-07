Turn Breakfast Tacos From Drab To Fab With This Hot Sauce Hack
Is there anything tacos can't do? Not only are the handhelds a favorite for lunch and dinner, but they can be transformed into a mouthwatering dessert, too. Don't believe us? The next time you're in the mood for a sweet treat, try putting apple pie cheesecake filling into taco shells to give it a satisfyingly crunchy upgrade. Of course, tacos aren't exclusively suitable for meals that occur after the clock strikes noon.
They're also a great way to start the day, and with TikTok user @thefooddragon's brilliant hot sauce hack, you can take your next batch of breakfast tacos from drab to fab. After heating your skillet, add a few dabs of hot sauce to it. Then, drop your tortilla on top, allowing it to crisp up and absorb some of the condiment before flipping it to give the other side the same treatment. (While the TikToker uses their hands to execute the flip, we recommend using a spatula or a pair of tongs to avoid potentially burning your fingers.)
The result is a tortilla infused with the spicy flavors of your favorite hot sauce. "I just made this and ... the hot sauce in the pan just CHANGED MY LIFE. Sooo good!!!" one person commented in response to the TikToker's recipe.
@thefooddragon
the *elite* breakfast taco method #breakfasttacos #breakfastideas #breakfast #taco #eggs #eggsandwich
Prevent your hot sauce-infused tortilla from burning
As for filling their breakfast tacos, TikTok user @thefooddragon opts to crack two eggs directly on top of the hot sauce-infused tortilla and cook them until the whites are firm and the yolks are perfectly runny. Unfortunately, some TikTokers who re-created the recipe found it difficult to achieve the same results, with the most common issue being that the tortilla ended up burning. However, this issue can easily be prevented by keeping the heat low, which will ensure the tortilla and eggs cook evenly.
To achieve perfectly runny eggs, use steam-basting, a simple trick for perfect sunny-side-up eggs. This technique involves covering the pan with a tight-fitting lid for one to two minutes after cracking the eggs over the tortilla. When the whites are partially cooked, remove the lid, pour a small amount of water into the pan, then replace the lid until there is a thin, white layer over the yolk. The purpose of the water is to create steam that will cook the top layer of the egg while keeping the interior nice and runny.
However, even when done perfectly, not everybody is a fan of this style of egg. Scrambled eggs or TikTok's famous feta-fried eggs could fill your hot sauce-infused tortilla instead.