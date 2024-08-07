Turn Breakfast Tacos From Drab To Fab With This Hot Sauce Hack

Is there anything tacos can't do? Not only are the handhelds a favorite for lunch and dinner, but they can be transformed into a mouthwatering dessert, too. Don't believe us? The next time you're in the mood for a sweet treat, try putting apple pie cheesecake filling into taco shells to give it a satisfyingly crunchy upgrade. Of course, tacos aren't exclusively suitable for meals that occur after the clock strikes noon.

They're also a great way to start the day, and with TikTok user @thefooddragon's brilliant hot sauce hack, you can take your next batch of breakfast tacos from drab to fab. After heating your skillet, add a few dabs of hot sauce to it. Then, drop your tortilla on top, allowing it to crisp up and absorb some of the condiment before flipping it to give the other side the same treatment. (While the TikToker uses their hands to execute the flip, we recommend using a spatula or a pair of tongs to avoid potentially burning your fingers.)

The result is a tortilla infused with the spicy flavors of your favorite hot sauce. "I just made this and ... the hot sauce in the pan just CHANGED MY LIFE. Sooo good!!!" one person commented in response to the TikToker's recipe.