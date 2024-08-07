McDonald's Is Releasing A New Batch Of Collectible Cups

McDonald's Collector's Meal promotion highlights six merchandise eras in Mickey-D's history, including the chain's Barbie and Hot Wheels collections, Beanie Babies, and its Hello Kitty and Peanuts items. One cup will also celebrate McDonald's partnership with Coca-Cola, while another will highlight the much-loved "Shrek," "Jurassic Park," and "Minions" franchises. Lastly, one will be McDonald's-themed, featuring favorite mascots like Grimace.

Folks in the mood for breakfast food will be able to snag a collectible cup alongside a coffee, hash brown, and a sausage McMuffin with egg. After breakfast, the promotional meal comes with either 10 chicken McNuggets with fries and a drink or a Big Mac combo (customers can even try asking for quarter pounder patties to score an even bigger Big Mac if they're extra hungry, though there's no guarantee it'll work with this particular deal).

Fans of limited-edition drinkware may know this isn't the company's first rodeo. Its history of rolling out collectible cups goes back decades. During the 1970s and '80s, for instance, there were McDonald's glasses and mugs featuring classic fictional characters like Garfield and various Muppets. While those collectible glasses might be in the rear view, this new batch of cups is coming up fast.