McDonald's Is Releasing A New Batch Of Collectible Cups
Did you beg your parents to buy McDonald's Happy Meals for you as a kid? Collecting the toys that came with them might have been the best part. (And if you have any vintage Happy Meal toys stashed away, you could be sitting on a goldmine.) But the chain has introduced many other collectibles, as well, such as the more recent limited-edition merch offered with McDonald's Mariah Carey menu and the Travis Scott action figure. Soon, the company will try to tap into consumer nostalgia with a brand-new collector's set.
According to information shared with Mashed, the fast food giant will be launching its Collector's Meal on August 13 to celebrate some classic collectible eras. From the Beanie Babies boom in the 1990s to McDonald's "Jurassic Park" promotion, fans will soon be able to toast to the Golden Arches' "McMerch" with a lineup of six collectible, shatter-resistant, BPA-free plastic cups.
Everything we know about McDonald's Collector's Meal
McDonald's Collector's Meal promotion highlights six merchandise eras in Mickey-D's history, including the chain's Barbie and Hot Wheels collections, Beanie Babies, and its Hello Kitty and Peanuts items. One cup will also celebrate McDonald's partnership with Coca-Cola, while another will highlight the much-loved "Shrek," "Jurassic Park," and "Minions" franchises. Lastly, one will be McDonald's-themed, featuring favorite mascots like Grimace.
Folks in the mood for breakfast food will be able to snag a collectible cup alongside a coffee, hash brown, and a sausage McMuffin with egg. After breakfast, the promotional meal comes with either 10 chicken McNuggets with fries and a drink or a Big Mac combo (customers can even try asking for quarter pounder patties to score an even bigger Big Mac if they're extra hungry, though there's no guarantee it'll work with this particular deal).
Fans of limited-edition drinkware may know this isn't the company's first rodeo. Its history of rolling out collectible cups goes back decades. During the 1970s and '80s, for instance, there were McDonald's glasses and mugs featuring classic fictional characters like Garfield and various Muppets. While those collectible glasses might be in the rear view, this new batch of cups is coming up fast.