Give Soft Drinks A Margarita-Inspired Twist With A Tajín Rim
If you don't already put Tajín on everything, we have a hack that might just change your sipping habits for good. Tajín Clásico Seasoning is a zesty spice blend of chili peppers, lime, and sea salt. Although it only has three ingredients, this Mexican seasoning can change everything flavor-wise, from margaritas to grilled corn. One favorite mashup is rimming a margarita glass with Tajín (like with this spicy pineapple shrub margarita). What Tajín does for margaritas, it can also do for many other drinks. Especially for soft drinks with sweet, sour, and fruity flavor profiles, a Tajín rim can kick things up a notch.
But what is it about Tajín that works so well with margaritas and soft drinks? It all starts with the salt, a favorite garnish for cocktails. (Salt is typically part of the classic margarita setup.) There's a bunch of science behind how the ingredient interacts with our tastebuds, but in a nutshell, salt tampers down bitter notes and brings out sweetness. Since salt is a primary ingredient in Tajín, the latter offers the same benefits salt does, with the added kick of chile and lime (two flavors that go wonderfully with both margaritas and soft drinks).
Adding Tajín to beverages is easy and fun
Simply coat the rim of your glass or soda can with citrus juice so the seasoning will stick, then "dip" it in Tajín (before opening or pouring anything, of course), and enjoy. Lemon-lime soda is an obvious (and great) place to start when adding a Tajín rim to drinks, but once you're hooked on this flavor bomb, you'll find ways to work it into many tasty combos. From fruit-flavored sodas (Jarritos makes popular flavors like pineapple and tamarind), to a sparkling water and fruit juice combination, a Tajín rim is just what your soft drink needs to reach new heights. This hack can also add a kick to alcohol-free margaritas, like this classic-flavored margarita mocktail.
A Tajín rim will boost the flavors of pretty much anything in the fruit drink realm, like punch or juice blends, and whipping up a big batch of punch is great if you're hosting a crowd. Just set up a Tajín-rimming station next to the punch bowl, and your guests will be singing your praises after trying this deliciously genius hack.