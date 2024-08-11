The Alaskan Duck Fart Shot Has A Layered Backstory

The Alaskan Duck Fart is a gross-sounding shot, and — depending on your taste for strong liquors — you may find the flavors a bit much, too. That's true for many shots, but this one has three ingredients, making it a complex shooter to throw back. Indeed, this concoction is layered, but the recipe isn't the only thing multifaceted; its backstory is, too.

The exact reasoning behind the "duck fart" part of the Alaskan shot's name is nebulous, but it's clear where the drink came from: Peanut Farm, which is The Last Frontier's largest sports bar. In December 1987, an old patron of the establishment ordered a variety of alcohols. In addition to a creamy Grasshopper cocktail and straight tequila shot, she also ordered a B-52 (which is Baileys Irish cream, coffee liqueur, and Grand Marnier). This inspired Dave Schmidt, the elderly woman's server, to play around with some other layered mixtures.

The most famous result, the Alaskan Duck Fart, is a lot like a B-52. Kahlúa coffee liqueur goes on the bottom, Baileys in the middle, and — per the senior citizen's own request — Crown Royal (rather than Grand Marnier) on top. The only real difference, monikers aside, is the whisky instead of that cognac and bitter orange liqueur. But why name this new creation after such a foul flatulence?