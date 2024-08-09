At-Home Olympic Village Chocolate Muffins Recipe

While the Olympics may be the world's largest sporting event, not all of the news revolves around who won or lost. The global audience is also fascinated by tales of life in the Olympic Village. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, one of the biggest stories revolved around the dining hall. Before the event, organizers were touting the fact that the offerings would be high-quality and less reliant on fast food than some past Olympics. Despite the presence of celebrity chefs, the food overall received mixed reviews. But the one item deserving of a gold medal was the double chocolate muffin that we've recreated here. These muffins were the real superstars of the menu — the Simone Biles or Katie Ledecky of the Olympic Village dining hall, if you will — and drew nothing but rave reviews.

Developer Leah Maroney nailed her recreation of these viral muffins with this medal-worthy recipe. She describes them as "incredibly decadent and deeply chocolatey." They're nice and moist, they have a fine crumb, and the texture is dense but not too heavy. Maroney also assures us, "They are simple to make, since the melted chocolate center is simply a high-quality chocolate bar," making them well within reach of even non–Olympic caliber cooks.