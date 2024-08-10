The Odd Name Of TikTok's Boneless Cookies Actually Makes Sense

There shouldn't be any doubt that a cookie you're about to bite into is free of bones. Yet, TikTok is full of videos branded with the hashtag #bonelesscookies. Confused? You're not alone. The comments section of TikTok user @amoredelsocito's viral video demonstrating how to make boneless cookies was filled with questions about the baked goods' unique moniker. However, when you find out what it means, you'll realize it makes perfect sense.

Unlike with meat, applying the term "boneless" to cookies doesn't have a thing to do with a skeletal system (phew). Rather, the adjective pertains to the texture of the sweet treat — boneless cookies are gooey and satisfyingly soft with only a slight crispiness to them along the outer edge. Sometimes referred to as "medium rare," the cookie almost feels underbaked. That's exactly how you can achieve this coveted consistency.

Instead of baking the cookies for the normal time, which is 12 minutes in our recipe for classic chocolate chip cookies, take them out earlier. Since the cookies will continue baking on the cookie sheet before being transferred to a wire cooling rack (ideally after five minutes), removing them from the oven earlier will prevent them from getting overly crunchy, or as TikTok might say, bony. However, because everybody's oven is different, figuring out exactly how much time to shave off to achieve the ideal level of bonelessness can take some experimenting. So start with one minute and work your way up.