The Odd Name Of TikTok's Boneless Cookies Actually Makes Sense
There shouldn't be any doubt that a cookie you're about to bite into is free of bones. Yet, TikTok is full of videos branded with the hashtag #bonelesscookies. Confused? You're not alone. The comments section of TikTok user @amoredelsocito's viral video demonstrating how to make boneless cookies was filled with questions about the baked goods' unique moniker. However, when you find out what it means, you'll realize it makes perfect sense.
Unlike with meat, applying the term "boneless" to cookies doesn't have a thing to do with a skeletal system (phew). Rather, the adjective pertains to the texture of the sweet treat — boneless cookies are gooey and satisfyingly soft with only a slight crispiness to them along the outer edge. Sometimes referred to as "medium rare," the cookie almost feels underbaked. That's exactly how you can achieve this coveted consistency.
Instead of baking the cookies for the normal time, which is 12 minutes in our recipe for classic chocolate chip cookies, take them out earlier. Since the cookies will continue baking on the cookie sheet before being transferred to a wire cooling rack (ideally after five minutes), removing them from the oven earlier will prevent them from getting overly crunchy, or as TikTok might say, bony. However, because everybody's oven is different, figuring out exactly how much time to shave off to achieve the ideal level of bonelessness can take some experimenting. So start with one minute and work your way up.
@amordelsolecito
my top tips for baking the most PERFECT BONELESS CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES 🍪😚🤌🏽 the most exceptional soft gooey cookies! 🤎 i have changed one ingredient from mt famous recipe! ~ try it out. #bonelesscookies #chocolatechipcookies #baking
The other meaning of boneless cookies
Any type of cookie can be classified as one of TikTok's boneless cookies so long as they're baked to that delectably soft and chewy texture. However, when attached to one specific flavor of cookie, the "boneless" label can have an entirely different meaning. For some cookie lovers, boneless chocolate chip cookies are made without any chocolate chips.
Why would you want a chocolate chip cookie without any chocolate chips? We're glad you asked. Some may think removing the "bones" from this fan-favorite cookie flavor results in a simple sugar cookie, but that isn't the case. Chipless chocolate chip cookies are different from sugar cookies thanks to the use of brown sugar in the former. It gives them a rich, caramelly flavor. And while it may feel strange making this interpretation of boneless chocolate chip cookies without their namesake ingredient, the result is more than tasty on its own. In fact, on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), a user even admitted that if they were given the choice between a chocolate chipless cookie and world peace, they would choose the baked good without fail. If you decide to give the cookies a shot, you can also use the aforementioned shortened bake time trick to make the ultimate double boneless treats.