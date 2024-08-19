Restaurants That Aren't Afraid To Embarrass Their Customers

It's so satisfying when a business lives up to its name ... and Dick's really leans into at least one definition of its moniker. It's not necessarily the food that brings in business to Dick's Last Resort, but the less than savory service. Here, diners are subjected to some of the most degrading remarks possible from their wait staff. These insult-slinging servers are encouraged to be crude and disparaging. In other words, they aim to hurt feelings and have no problem playing into all manner of stereotypes and hasty judgements.

Dick's Last Resort is famous for its staff's attitude and the large paper hats they place on diner's heads. These include personalized, handwritten insults for all to see. This sounds nothing like your typical family restaurant, but kids still end up here. Minors –– no matter their age –– get these paper hats as well, inappropriate zingers and all. Parents, steer clear of this establishment unless you want your teen wearing a hat that states they stuff their bra or your toddler donning one that refers to their conception.

The vile, no-smile system to service is certainly a contrast to what you'd typically experience at a restaurant, but it has proven to be an oddly successful approach. There are a dozen locations throughout the U.S. that have sprung up since the chain began in 1985. That doesn't compete with the popularity of Chick-fil-A's oh-so-pleasant personality, but there's clearly a niche market for the degradations Dick's doles out.