Frozen Tater Tots Are The Perfect Addition To Any Casserole

If you're looking for a great tater tot casserole recipe, you need look no further than our own easy tater tot casserole. Here the tots go on the top, while ground beef serves as the protein. The sauce is made from a can of cheddar cheese soup mixed with sour cream, shredded cheese, and bacon bits. There's even an onion, so you can say you ate your vegetables.

Our sloppy joe and taters casserole is a variant of that tots-on-top theme, with a sweet and tangy tomato sauce taking the place of the cheese sauce. Our chili cheese tater tot casserole is similar to the sloppy joe one, only the sauce is mildly spicy instead of sweet, and a can of kidney beans is added to the mix. We also have a buffalo chicken and taters casserole made with jarred Alfredo sauce — once again, the tots are on top.

If you feel like free-styling, though, you can take a different recipe such as our cheesy bratwurst casserole or spicy chicken casserole and swap out the boiled potatoes or rice for tater tots. In the latter case, you'll leave out the chicken broth since this ingredient is meant to be absorbed by raw rice, but would just make the tater tots soggy. You could also take a lasagna recipe (try this one) and replace the noodles with tater tots — if totchos can be a thing, why not totagna?