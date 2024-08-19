13 Signs Quiznos Is Getting Ready To Make A Comeback

You'll want to get ready because we've been seeing a lot of signs that Quiznos is making some serious changes that may lead to it making a comeback. If you're like us, you probably remember what a revelation it was the first time you tried Quiznos. Sure, those toasty buns cut the corners of your mouth, but a hot and toasty sub was still pretty amazing. Unfortunately, the chain hasn't been doing so great the last couple of decades, and you may have thought Quiznos had disappeared altogether. However, that's not the case. The chain seems to be on the brink of something great. We always like a success story around here, so we're certainly cheering them on and hoping for the best.

Quiznos has been disappearing across the country for years. So, what makes us think that Quiznos could make a miraculous comeback? We've uncovered 13 recent changes the company is enacting that sound like it could be heading in the right direction. New ownership and partnerships, new designs, and new menu items are just the tip of the iceberg.

Whether or not it will manage to tap into the pulse of sub lovers, former customers, and new customers remains to be seen, but we're hopeful. We think it's quite likely that you could start seeing new Quiznos locations pop up again near you, and they're likely to look a little different than you remember, along with lots of positive changes.