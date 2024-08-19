Fast Food Menu Items That Can't Be Customized
Have you ever asked the server at your favorite fast food restaurant to hold the pickles, go a little heavier-handed on the onions, or omit that melted slice of cheddar cheese on your burger? Chances are, the answer is "yes." In fact, swapping out a bun for a more preferred bread or asking for an extra dollop of sauce on a drive-thru menu item seems a perfectly reasonable — even expected — ask when it comes to some of our favorite fast-food staples.
However, while customizations and fast food orders do often go hand in hand, this is not always the case. Roadblocks such as ready-made sandwiches, pre-sliced proteins, or pricing restrictions can make changes impossible ... and might throw a wrench in your plans for that perfectly personalized entree. From pizzas sold as-is to burritos stuffed with non-removable veggies to sodas that cannot be blended, here are some fast food menu items that can't be customized.
Costco's pizzas
Whether they realize it or not, most consumers have a preference when it comes to their ideal pizza slice. Whether it's a crispy thin crust or a thick one, light red sauce or extra white, less cheese or double mozzarella, all the combination possibilities for the beloved classic make pizza a highly personal delicacy in and of itself. And while most modern pizza chains have built-in ordering tools allowing for patrons to enter in their personal topping selections and preferences, things are a little different when it comes to ordering a pizza from the Costco food court.
Though hailed for their unbelievably low price-point, Costco's delicious pizzas (which are available only in cheese, pepperoni, or half-and-half flavor choices) are less-celebrated for another reason ... their total lack of ability to be customized. As confirmed by multiple alleged employees, it is not possible to request extra pepperoni, light cheese, or other modifications when ordering one of Costco's 18-inch pies. This appears to be due to a consistently high volume of orders, as well as the automatic saucer machines which are used in the kitchens at the Costco food court; but whatever the reason, the end result is the same. When it comes to your Costco pepperoni or cheese pizza, quite simply, you get what you get. You'll have to decide if the savings are worth potentially foregoing your taste or texture preferences in this case.
Wendy's chicken salads
Chicken makes a mouth-watering, protein-filled topping for a fresh, crisp salad. In the case of the Chicken Caesar Salads from Wendy's, customers may be familiar with having the ability to swap out the regular grilled chicken which comes with the entree for a different type of chopped chicken in the past. However, we have some sad news to report: the days of poultry-customization have apparently ended when it comes to the burger chain's celebrated salads.
In a recent Reddit discussion, one frustrated Wendy's customer questioned why they were unable to swap the regular grilled chicken for a chopped-up fried chicken patty when ordering a Wendy's Caesar salad, as they once could. Multiple employees hopped on to shed some light on the sad reality: the grilled chicken for the salads (which was once cut up fresh by the kitchen workers themselves, thus allowing for customization) has been changed to pre-packaged, pre-sliced chunks. One alleged manager in the discussion even claimed that the franchise had gone so far as to remove all chicken shredding tools from the kitchens, to ensure the practice of branching out and chopping a different type of poultry ended for good. While we can't be sure what inspired this stark change in methods, it appears you will have to settle for the pre-sliced grilled chicken chunks the next time you place a salad order at Wendy's.
Panera's duets
A bowl of creamy soup and a loaded savory sandwich is a classic lunch combo, so it's no wonder the celebrated sandwich chain Panera Bread capitalized on this by creating a line of Value Duets — a group of menu offerings that pair some of the chain's most popular soup-and-sandwiches at a less-expensive rate. Choices such as Grilled Cheese and Creamy Tomato Soup or Turkey & Cheddar and Cream of Chicken & Wild Rice Soup, among others, are available any time after 10 a.m. as part of the company's lunch menu — and though these combo meals may sound like the perfect midday treat, there is a small caveat to keep in mind before you order one.
If you require any modifications to your tuna salad sandwich or bowl of steamy soup, the Value Duets may not be for you. As outlined on the company's website and confirmed by numerous employee admissions online, customizations are not available for these specialty pairings. This is reportedly due to the fact that the duet combos are already offered at a discounted rate: if one wants a modification, outlined one alleged worker on Reddit, they must pay the regular full price for the individual item. This same worker also claimed that the no-customization rule applies to the chain's flatbreads, as well — so keep these bits of information tucked away for your next trip to Panera.
McDonald's soft drinks
While you may have fond memories of mixing three different sodas in your empty cup at the McDonald's soft drink station in your younger years, it appears the days of creating memorable beverage combos is nearly over. With McDonald's slowly phasing out its self-serve drink stations, employees must now fill drinks for customers behind the counter at many locations ... and their refusal to allow half-and-half soft drink combos is causing waves among consumers.
While the official reason for the restriction behind this seemingly-harmless modification has not been revealed, plenty of speculation exists online. Perhaps one of the most believable theories comes from @chefmikeharacz, a self-professed former corporate-level chef for McDonald's, who addressed the question via his TikTok page. Mixing drinks can make things difficult as far as reporting accurate nutritional values, he explains — a requirement which has been upheld by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration since 2018 for large chain restaurants. However, the drink rule allegedly extends to employees, as well, adding another layer of mystery. "I worked at M's and we weren't allowed to mix drinks even for us on our break," claimed a former worker in the comment section of the video — leading us to wonder whether or not there is more to the story behind the odd rule. As it stands, you are likely going to have to settle for one type of soda if your McDonald's location has eliminated its self-serve drink station.
Domino's stuffed cheesy bread
The Stuffed Cheesy Bread side at the Domino's Pizza chain consists of the company's signature baked bread sticks stuffed with mozzarella and cheddar before being finished off with sprinkles of both garlic and Parmesan. While the item comes in pre-determined flavor options, fans of the savory snack daydream about the various filling and topping combinations they'd love to try. "Why can't you make your own stuffed cheesy bread?!" reads the title of a Reddit thread in which a customer voices the question revisited time and time again by Domino's customers. "You can only order just cheese, spinach & feta, or bacon & jalapeños. Wouldn't it be dope to customize?"
While the request may resurface, the policy remains the same: according to employees, deviation from the established flavors is simply not allowed via corporate policy. While the reasons as to why remain a mystery, one alleged worker on a separate thread suggested that potential copyright infringement issues over Pizza Hut's P'Zone could be to blame. Whether or not this is true, the overall employee attitude suggests that Domino's managers take attempts at personalization of the Stuffed Cheesy Bread seriously ... so the chances of you convincing your location's staff to create a brand new culinary invention appear to be pretty slim. We suppose we will have to settle for one of the outlined flavors on our next pizza night — but hey, at least we have a few to choose from.
Starbucks' sandwiches
Seeing as our coffee drinks from Starbucks can be nearly endlessly customized, we want to believe that the same rule applies to the breakfast or lunch sandwiches we order along with them. Unfortunately, this is not the case when it comes to Starbucks' hot menu. Sandwich offerings like the Bacon, Sausage, and Egg Wrap or the Crispy Grilled Cheese on Sourdough come to the chain's locations pre-made and frozen — meaning that the bread, sauces, filling, and others which make up these various entrees cannot be changed or swapped out.
Still, this hasn't stopped customers from trying. Alleged Starbucks employees on online platforms admit that customization requests happen frequently — and one on Reddit blamed this on incorrect information being spread on social media. There are videos floating around on TikTok, they claimed, that attempt to share hacks regarding Starbucks sandwich personalization. However, if one of these videos has inspired you to try it, workers insist that you forget it. There is simply no way to personalize sandwiches without damaging inventory and creating major food waste — so be prepared to eat your sandwich the way it comes during your next Starbucks run.
Burger King's melts ... if you're vegetarian
Burger King's original slogan of "have it your way" literally promotes customization, so it seems strange for any of its items to have a hard line drawn in the sand when it comes to modifications. But if you're a vegetarian desiring to switch up your standard Burger King Impossible Whopper meatless entree, unfortunately, having things done your way is a bit more limited.
According to a post created by a frustrated vegetarian patron on Reddit, both using the mobile app and ordering in person had gotten them nowhere in having a specialty Melt burger made with a meatless patty instead of the regular beef one. This dilemma was addressed by a stream of alleged employees, who confirmed that it is impossible to implement the meatless patty into the chain's line of signature Melts. The reason, however, is more innocent than you think. Evidently, the Impossible patty is simply too large to fit inside the smaller-sized bun used to envelop the Melts. While this is a bit of a bummer if you're a vegetarian wanting to branch out, the original poster did share that the employees were willing to add the sauce and peppers typically used in the Melt recipe to the Impossible Whopper ... so that's something to give your taste buds some variation, at least.
Panda Express' meat entrees
Walking into any Panda Express location for the first time can feel a little overwhelming. With dozens of delicious meat choices such as Orange Chicken or Mongolian Pork, sides like chow mein or fried rice, and crunchy egg rolls and cream cheese rangoon appetizers, the options can feel endless. However, they are not endlessly customizable. While you may indeed have a lot of options when it comes time to build your plate, the choices themselves cannot be altered.
Due to Panda Express' cooked-before-order, buffet-style service model, specific modifications regarding the entrees themselves are impossible. Want the broccoli removed from the chain's signature Broccoli Beef, or the zucchini taken out of your Kung Pao chicken? You're out of luck, unfortunately. Doing so would damage the ratio of the entree itself, giving the next customer in line potentially more or less meat and veggies in their individual scoop. However, one alleged employee on Reddit shared a supposed exception to this rule. In the case of ordering a party tray, they claimed, small items like pineapple, broccoli, or peppers may be picked out upon request. This is because the client has purchased an entire batch; therefore, their request will not damage anyone else's chances at a balanced scoop. This may or may not inspire you to buy an entire tray from Panda just to see if you can get your meat personalized ... but if you do, we won't judge you.
McDonald's breakfast burritos
The McDonald's corporation is the first to encourage its customers to modify their meals to their liking ... but even the country's leading fast food chain evidently has its customization limits. When it comes to your Sausage Breakfast Burrito, it might seem like no big deal to request no veggies or extra sausage, the same way you might ask for double meat or no onions when ordering a Big Mac. However, the preparation involved with the celebrated breakfast burritos is a little different than the company's other sandwiches ... and makes modifications virtually impossible.
According to employees of the chain, the breakfast burritos are pre-prepared and rolled in large quantities prior to the morning bustle utilizing a frozen, thawed egg-sausage-and-veggie mixture. Therefore, if a customer comes through requesting a burrito deviation, it will most likely be a no-go. Workers admit, however, that fresh-rolled, altered burritos can be whipped up on occasion — within reason. While egg changes or veggie removal will likely be impossible since the frozen mix has them all intertwined, sometimes, a cheese-free burrito request can be accommodated with the right employee on a slower morning. If you ask, keep realistic expectations in mind ... and remember to take it easy on your server if the answer is "no." These modifications take time, and you never know how busy it might be in the kitchen.
Chipotle's catered burritos
Aside from the standard walk-in, build-your-own bowl, burrito, or quesadilla service that the celebrated Southwestern chain restaurant Chipotle provides, the company also has a lesser-known catering service set up for bulk orders. One of these is the Burrito Box; a group order of wrapped burritos which can serve anywhere from 10 to 200 people. Sounds perfectly suited for your next big work lunch or family reunion, right?
But before you decide that Chipotle's Burrito Box is the right move for an upcoming event, you should weigh the fact that customization is very limited when it comes to these orders. According to employees, the ratio for these ready-made burritos includes one meat, one rice, black beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cheese — and the only aspects the one placing the order has control over is the type of meat and rice used. Modifications like having the meat removed to make the burritos vegetarian, or making half-and-half chicken and steak creations, for example, is not possible when placing an order online. It appears that some teams may honor more specific customization requests if they are made in person — but this seems to be highly dependent on location. The streamlined policy surrounding the boxed burritos is centered around making things quick and easy for employees throwing together mass amounts of wraps ... something we suppose we can understand, even if we would love 20 or 30 specialized Chipotle burritos in a box.
Qdoba's signature items
Qdoba has a number of delicious signature items up for grabs on its menu, such as the Chicken Protein Bowl, the Southwest Steak Burrito, or the QuesaBirria Quesadilla. Of course, when ordering one of these mouth-watering masterpieces, you may be tempted to request extra guac, a different type of cheese, double tortillas, or some other creative addition to make the entree more your own.
However, if you do, you should expect a big "no" from the server taking your order. According to employee admission on online platforms, all specialty items at Qdoba are priced out specifically for the ratio of toppings they include and cannot be modified. Don't fret too hard, however; there is a way to get the exact entree you are dreaming about during your next visit. The "create your own" section of Qdoba's menu was developed specifically with its most creative customers in mind, and allows you to develop your dish from the ground-up. From the entree type to the protein to the fillings and salsas and beyond, Qdoba's "create your own" allows inventive patrons to take complete charge of their meal in a way that more than makes up for the stringency surrounding its signature menu items. How's that for the ultimate customizable fast food item?