Fast Food Menu Items That Can't Be Customized

Whether they realize it or not, most consumers have a preference when it comes to their ideal pizza slice. Whether it's a crispy thin crust or a thick one, light red sauce or extra white, less cheese or double mozzarella, all the combination possibilities for the beloved classic make pizza a highly personal delicacy in and of itself. And while most modern pizza chains have built-in ordering tools allowing for patrons to enter in their personal topping selections and preferences, things are a little different when it comes to ordering a pizza from the Costco food court.

Though hailed for their unbelievably low price-point, Costco's delicious pizzas (which are available only in cheese, pepperoni, or half-and-half flavor choices) are less-celebrated for another reason ... their total lack of ability to be customized. As confirmed by multiple alleged employees, it is not possible to request extra pepperoni, light cheese, or other modifications when ordering one of Costco's 18-inch pies. This appears to be due to a consistently high volume of orders, as well as the automatic saucer machines which are used in the kitchens at the Costco food court; but whatever the reason, the end result is the same. When it comes to your Costco pepperoni or cheese pizza, quite simply, you get what you get. You'll have to decide if the savings are worth potentially foregoing your taste or texture preferences in this case.