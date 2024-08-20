We Spoke To Chefs To Find Out Why Chicken Parmesan Always Tastes Better At A Restaurant

There are scores of breaded cutlets that exist in the range of Americanized Italian cuisine. And the typical kind your average trattoria plates for customers, if it isn't eggplant or veal, is chicken. Dining out when a classic chicken Parmesan is on the table makes life worth living — a life where the gooiest cheese pull, an herby tomato sauce, and a crackled breadcrumb coating coalesce perfectly around moist chicken breast. But creating a fabulous meal comes easy for the professional red sauce parlor. For amateurs (and that's not a bad thing!), we run the risk of splattering our Little Italy fantasies with chewy chicken or a soggy batter. Chicken Parmesan is tricky; attempting it from scratch is even trickier.

For creating a restaurant-worthy dish, it's definitely in one's best interest to call upon a professional for help. And whose expertise, other than an elite restaurateur, will help hone those culinary chops? If you are committed to recreating this comfort food, allow chef Brandon Boudet of Little Dom's in Los Angeles, owner Emilio Perna Ruggiero of Parma Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar in Louisville, Colorado, and chef Chris Curtiss of the dining chain North Italia to share their techniques, as well as offer corrections to boost your Parm to the next level. And good news for readers, the process is easy, says Chris Curtiss: "I am confident that if they use these simple recommendations, they will be very pleased with the end results."