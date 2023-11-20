Restaurant Chain Chicken Parmesan Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

Also sometimes referred to as chicken Parmigiana, chicken Parmesan is a hearty dish that consists of golden-brown breaded chicken cutlets topped with rich marinara sauce and melted cheese. At restaurants, the dish is also frequently served with penne, spaghetti, or another type of pasta. The allure of this savory delight lies not just in its flavor but also in the contrast between the crispy exterior and tender interior of the chicken, along with the gooey texture of melted cheese and the tanginess of the tomato sauce.

While the roots of chicken Parmesan lie in Italy, the iconic dish is more American than many realize. A version of the dish with eggplant called melanzane alla Parmigiana has existed in southern Italy since the 18th century, but it only started being made with chicken after Italian immigrants brought it to the U.S. The simple reason for this was that chicken wasn't as pricey in America as it was in Italy. While the exact beginnings of chicken Parmesan are unknown, it's believed that the creation was popularized by Italian immigrants on the East Coast sometime in the '40s or '50s.

Today, chicken Parmesan is a culinary staple at many Italian and non-Italian restaurants across the U.S. Ready to find out more about the best places to sample the dish? Check out our list of some of the best and worst chain restaurants that offer chicken Parmesan on their menus, according to customers.