How Many Eggs Do You Need Per Person To Make Scrambled Eggs?

If you're scrambling eggs for a group, there will likely be varying appetites and diets to consider. Most scrambled egg recipes call for two to three eggs per serving, but you may want to adjust this depending on the people in your group (children will likely eat less than adults) and how you're preparing the eggs. For example, if you add cream or cheese, they'll be richer and more filling, whereas if you use more egg whites than yolks (or if you use egg whites exclusively), they'll be on the lighter side.

There's also the matter of what you're serving the eggs with. If you're piling them on a plate alongside bacon, sausage, pancakes, and potatoes, three eggs per person might be overkill. But if the scrambled eggs are the star of the show and are only accompanied by fruit or toast, you can likely get away with more eggs per serving.

As for some popular chain breakfast restaurants (which we've ranked worst to best), Waffle House (which is known for its cheesy scrambled eggs) gives diners the option of either two or three eggs for breakfast dishes. Denny's Canadian menu lists three scrambled eggs in its All-American Slam breakfast. IHOP, Cracker Barrel, and First Watch all stick to two eggs per dish. So, how you decide to serve your scrambled eggs is up to you, but two per person seems to be the general consensus.