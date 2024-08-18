How Many Eggs Do You Need Per Person To Make Scrambled Eggs?
Eggs are a classic breakfast food (though they're also "egg-cellent" in plenty of other different preparations and meals). Some people like to start their day with fried eggs while others prefer poached, but scrambled eggs are also a top contender for many. In fact, a 2023 Mashed survey about how people prefer their eggs cooked found that scrambled was the preferred style for 45% of the more than 17,000 people who participated. Of course, what's not to love about deliciously fluffy eggs scrambled just right? They're generally good for you, tasty, and fairly easy to make — but the best way to make scrambled eggs is a fairly polarizing topic. Some people add milk while others don't, and some folks scramble their eggs first while others do so directly in the pan. Today, though, we're going to talk about serving size.
Generally speaking, most people agree that two to three per person is the magic number for scrambled eggs. Of course, this depends on the size of the eggs and people's appetites, as well as other factors. What you serve the eggs with, how you prepare them, and how they might impact your diet can be considerations, too. One serving size of eggs is 50 grams, which typically comes out to one large egg. If you're following our recipe for the best scrambled eggs, though, we recommend two per person.
Things to consider when making scrambled eggs
If you're scrambling eggs for a group, there will likely be varying appetites and diets to consider. Most scrambled egg recipes call for two to three eggs per serving, but you may want to adjust this depending on the people in your group (children will likely eat less than adults) and how you're preparing the eggs. For example, if you add cream or cheese, they'll be richer and more filling, whereas if you use more egg whites than yolks (or if you use egg whites exclusively), they'll be on the lighter side.
There's also the matter of what you're serving the eggs with. If you're piling them on a plate alongside bacon, sausage, pancakes, and potatoes, three eggs per person might be overkill. But if the scrambled eggs are the star of the show and are only accompanied by fruit or toast, you can likely get away with more eggs per serving.
As for some popular chain breakfast restaurants (which we've ranked worst to best), Waffle House (which is known for its cheesy scrambled eggs) gives diners the option of either two or three eggs for breakfast dishes. Denny's Canadian menu lists three scrambled eggs in its All-American Slam breakfast. IHOP, Cracker Barrel, and First Watch all stick to two eggs per dish. So, how you decide to serve your scrambled eggs is up to you, but two per person seems to be the general consensus.