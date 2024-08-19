Give Your Hot Dog A Hawaiian Twist With This Special Sauce

Whipping up Patterson Watkins' mango mustard recipe couldn't be easier with the help of a food processor. Simply toss the five ingredients in and blend them together until smooth. Don't have a food processor? Try a blender instead. A perfect balance of flavors, the acrid mustard and garlic are softened by the super sweet mango, while the mayo adds a creamy element and the fresh, chopped chili pepper brings the heat. Think honey mustard with a tropical twist. "The combo of tropical flavors and smoky grilled hot dogs work together so well," Watkins told Mashed, adding, "The smooth and zesty mango mustard is super scrumptious with that sweet bite."

Everyone knows that homemade condiments are way better than ketchup and mustard, but it's important to note that they can have a vastly different shelf life. Because Watkins' tasty mango mustard contains fresh ingredients like mango, garlic, and chili pepper, she recommends covering it and storing it in the fridge for no more than a week or so. It likely won't hold up in the freezer, but don't panic! This sweet and savory sauce can be thrown together in a matter of minutes, and then it's ready to bring its bright flavor to your hot dogs and countless other dishes. For example, try pairing it with fried chicken, grilled pork chops, or french fries.