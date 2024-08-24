Unpleasant as they may be, the truth is that recalls are a fact of life in the food industry. Yet some companies seem to be hit with recall after recall, perhaps never really getting to a point where their name isn't in the news for that reason. This is especially true if the company involved is a big one with lots of products that use ingredients sourced from other suppliers, which increases the complexity of the process and introduces more opportunities for something to go wrong. Tyson Foods is apparently one of those companies. It's so big and has so many associated brand names and major customers (Tyson provides most of the chicken used at several fast food chains) that recalls seem to hit the company frequently.

One of the more recent recalls that Tyson Foods has had to deal with is a limited recall of almost 30,000 pounds of dino-shaped "fun" nuggets, which may contain metal pieces. Then, there was over 15,000 pounds of Hillshire brand smoked sausage that may contain bone fragments (Tyson Foods owns several familiar brands, including Hillshire Farms). Those sound like large amounts of food, but they're actually kind of small compared to other recalls. The truth is that Tyson Foods has had to deal with some whoppers before all this, which make those dino nugget and sausage recalls seem positively tiny. Here's a look at the biggest recalls in Tyson Foods' history.