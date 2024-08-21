Why Spaghetti & Meatballs Always Taste Better At A Restaurant

Spaghetti and meatballs is a classic. The perfectly cooked noodles, the flavorful red sauce, and the juicy meatballs all come together to make a whole greater than the sum of their parts. You might have a favorite restaurant version, but when you try to make it yourself at home, it just isn't the same. Maybe you attempt a bunch of recipes and techniques and no luck — the results you want always elude you. Why is that?

I gave myself the mission to get to the bottom of why spaghetti and meatballs always taste better at a restaurant. As a half-Italian food writer and recipe developer, I'm no stranger to pasta dishes. However, I wanted to hear from some professional Italian chefs about what makes their spaghetti special, so I interviewed three chefs from Italian restaurants to get the lowdown. Naturally, each of them has their own recipes and techniques, but it helped me get an idea of what's important in a good version of this dish.

Based on my conversations with chefs, I've outlined why homemade spaghetti and meatballs aren't the same as restaurant versions. Their answers can also tell you how to up your game and improve your homemade offerings. The only thing they didn't tell us is how to eat spaghetti like an Italian.