Tim Walz's Favorite Fair Food Is A Classic
When Minnesota governor Tim Walz was tapped as Kamala Harris's vice presidential pick, this caused pundits to speculate that the move was calculated to appeal to those all-important Midwestern swing state voters. Well, if there's one thing the Midwest is known for besides purple politics, it's state fairs. As a native Midwesterner (he was born in Nebraska), Walz is of course a regular attendee at the Minnesota state fair. In 2023, he spoke with a KEYC news reporter and revealed his favorite fair food is a highly popular one. Walz went on record to state, "I am a corn dog guy," and admitted that he eats them throughout the year, not just when he's at the fair (or on the campaign trail). In fact, he showed the camera that he was wearing socks imprinted with images of corn dogs.
Walz did, however, demonstrate a bipartisan spirit by not immediately shutting down the interviewer who expressed a preference for Pronto Pups. While Pronto Pups usually differ from corn dogs in being made with a flour-based batter rather than a cornmeal one, the Minnesota State Fair's version includes corn. Walz didn't break down why he prefers corn dogs, though. He just said, "That's a bit of a discussion" and left it there.
Walz and his running mate both enjoy state fair pork products
Corn dogs are, paws down, one of the all-time best fair foods, but Tim Walz does have another fair food he just can't forget: a BLT that was offered at the Minnesota Farmer's Union booth a few years ago. He described the sandwich as "a little bit different," even if he wasn't quite sure what gave it that je ne sais quoi. The governor's a big Farmer's Union food fan. "I'm always kind of partial to what they do over there," he said.
Walz's running mate, VP Kamala Harris, seems to have passed on the corn dogs when she visited the Iowa State Fair on a 2019 campaign stop. Harris, who is quite the foodie, instead went with a pork chop on a stick. She seemed to like it quite a bit, as shown in an Iowa PBS news clip where she takes a bite and rolls her eyes in enjoyment. Harris even took a turn flipping pork chops on the grill and told the press that her favorite way to season pork chops is with ancho chiles, black pepper, garlic, paprika, and salt. Offering cooking tips is pretty on-brand for her since she's also got a YouTube channel called "Cooking With Kamala."