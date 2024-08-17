Tim Walz's Favorite Fair Food Is A Classic

When Minnesota governor Tim Walz was tapped as Kamala Harris's vice presidential pick, this caused pundits to speculate that the move was calculated to appeal to those all-important Midwestern swing state voters. Well, if there's one thing the Midwest is known for besides purple politics, it's state fairs. As a native Midwesterner (he was born in Nebraska), Walz is of course a regular attendee at the Minnesota state fair. In 2023, he spoke with a KEYC news reporter and revealed his favorite fair food is a highly popular one. Walz went on record to state, "I am a corn dog guy," and admitted that he eats them throughout the year, not just when he's at the fair (or on the campaign trail). In fact, he showed the camera that he was wearing socks imprinted with images of corn dogs.

Walz did, however, demonstrate a bipartisan spirit by not immediately shutting down the interviewer who expressed a preference for Pronto Pups. While Pronto Pups usually differ from corn dogs in being made with a flour-based batter rather than a cornmeal one, the Minnesota State Fair's version includes corn. Walz didn't break down why he prefers corn dogs, though. He just said, "That's a bit of a discussion" and left it there.