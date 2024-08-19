Freezer Door Cocktails Are The Easy Way To Keep Drinks Flowing At Your Next Party
When you're hosting a party, it can be tempting to default to wine and beer as the beverage options for your guests because they're easy to serve. After all, for many cocktails you'll typically have to buy additional ingredients and liquors, not to mention spend half the party muddling and shaking and straining beverages for your guests. However, there's a simple way to level up the beverage game at your next bash without any extra effort during the event itself — freezer door cocktails. The concept was popularized by J. M. Hirsch in his book, "Freezer Door Cocktails: 75 Cocktails That Are Ready When You Are" and it basically involves pre-mixing a batch of cocktails in a wine or liquor bottle (although you could use whatever bottles you have on hand) and storing it in the freezer so you can just pour and serve whenever your guests need another round.
There are a few parameters if you want the best possible results, though. There are some types of alcohol you should never put in the freezer, such as top-shelf brands where you really want to taste the subtleties of the liquor, and these have no place in a freezer door cocktail. You also can't really freeze any cocktails involving carbonated components like sparkling wine, ginger beer, or even carbonated non-alcoholic mixers. If you have your heart set on a cocktail with one of those ingredients, just pour in a splash prior to serving.
Spirit-forward sips work best
A key thing to keep in mind is the alcohol content of your freezer door cocktails, and not just because of how it impacts the flavor and potency. While most liquors such as vodka won't freeze until they reach a chilly -16 degrees Fahrenheit, which is colder than the average home freezer ever gets to, any mix-ins like juices will bring the freezing point closer to 0 degrees Fahrenheit, the typical home freezer setting. So, keep in mind that the best freezer door cocktails are quite potent and spirit-forward such as a freezer martini, which has a ratio of two parts vodka to one part vermouth and one part water. However, if you have a particular cocktail in mind but worry it has too many mix-ins, you might consider temporarily adjusting your freezer temperature to be a bit warmer, which may help prevent your cocktails from turning too slushy (unless that's your intent).
Finally, while freezer door cocktails mean you can pour your guests a well-balanced beverage with minimal effort, having something to garnish it can really elevate the cocktail. Like your cocktail mix, these can be prepared ahead of time so they're ready whenever you're crafting cocktails for your guests. Depending on the drink you're making, you could prep a few fresh citrus slices, sprigs of herbs, custom ice like these lemon rose ice cubes that add both a decorative touch and some extra flavor, or whatever you feel would complement your beverages.