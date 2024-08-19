Freezer Door Cocktails Are The Easy Way To Keep Drinks Flowing At Your Next Party

When you're hosting a party, it can be tempting to default to wine and beer as the beverage options for your guests because they're easy to serve. After all, for many cocktails you'll typically have to buy additional ingredients and liquors, not to mention spend half the party muddling and shaking and straining beverages for your guests. However, there's a simple way to level up the beverage game at your next bash without any extra effort during the event itself — freezer door cocktails. The concept was popularized by J. M. Hirsch in his book, "Freezer Door Cocktails: 75 Cocktails That Are Ready When You Are" and it basically involves pre-mixing a batch of cocktails in a wine or liquor bottle (although you could use whatever bottles you have on hand) and storing it in the freezer so you can just pour and serve whenever your guests need another round.

There are a few parameters if you want the best possible results, though. There are some types of alcohol you should never put in the freezer, such as top-shelf brands where you really want to taste the subtleties of the liquor, and these have no place in a freezer door cocktail. You also can't really freeze any cocktails involving carbonated components like sparkling wine, ginger beer, or even carbonated non-alcoholic mixers. If you have your heart set on a cocktail with one of those ingredients, just pour in a splash prior to serving.