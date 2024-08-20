Costco Will Refund Your Membership Fee Any Time (If You End It)

While many retailers have achieved an almost cult-like status with fans — Target, Aldi, and Trader Joe's, to name a few — Costco is one of the few that makes you pay to play. However, not everyone is down to fork over the cash for a membership fee. If you did shell out $60 and now find you have buyer's remorse, though, Costco's website states that it will refund this fee "at any time."

Good to know, since what if you bought a membership and a week later, the Costco in your neighborhood announced it was closing down? Paying an annual membership fee is one thing, but having to drive across the state to take advantage of it may be a bridge (or highway overpass) too far. You might also have over-enthusiastically upgraded to an executive membership, only to find that you're not spending enough to make it worthwhile. It could even be that the food court discontinued your favorite item and you're boycotting until they bring back the Polish sausage. (Scandalous how Costco got rid of this hot dog alternative in such a cavalier fashion!) Whatever reason you're saying sayonara to the chain, do not pass Go without collecting your $60. Unless you're doing it on day 364 of your membership, of course, since that's just a real [insert expletive of choice] move.