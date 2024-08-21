A Layer Of Cookie Dough Makes Chocolate Bark Taste Even Better

Chocolate bark is a simple and delicious sweet treat that couldn't be easier to make — all you have to do is melt a bit of chocolate and sprinkle on some add-ins. It's incredibly versatile since you can use whatever type of chocolate you like and any toppings you can imagine. If you haven't tried it with a layer of cookie dough, though, you're missing out.

Cookie dough won't really harden the same way chocolate will without being baked, so you'll want to use it almost as a filling in your cookie dough bark. Spread out your melted chocolate of choice (or swirl multiple types together for an eye-catching design) on a foil-covered sheet pan. When it's set as a slab of chocolate, press down a layer of cookie dough, edge to edge. Finally, top the cookie dough with another layer of chocolate, and sprinkle on some of your preferred chocolate bark toppings.

When crafting your cookie dough, there is one thing to keep in mind: You'll want to specifically find a recipe intended to be consumed raw or alter your preferred recipe to make it safe to eat raw. You can do this by removing any eggs since consuming them raw could lead to salmonella, and heat treating your flour by baking it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for five minutes or microwaving it for approximately 75 seconds.