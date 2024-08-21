A Layer Of Cookie Dough Makes Chocolate Bark Taste Even Better
Chocolate bark is a simple and delicious sweet treat that couldn't be easier to make — all you have to do is melt a bit of chocolate and sprinkle on some add-ins. It's incredibly versatile since you can use whatever type of chocolate you like and any toppings you can imagine. If you haven't tried it with a layer of cookie dough, though, you're missing out.
Cookie dough won't really harden the same way chocolate will without being baked, so you'll want to use it almost as a filling in your cookie dough bark. Spread out your melted chocolate of choice (or swirl multiple types together for an eye-catching design) on a foil-covered sheet pan. When it's set as a slab of chocolate, press down a layer of cookie dough, edge to edge. Finally, top the cookie dough with another layer of chocolate, and sprinkle on some of your preferred chocolate bark toppings.
When crafting your cookie dough, there is one thing to keep in mind: You'll want to specifically find a recipe intended to be consumed raw or alter your preferred recipe to make it safe to eat raw. You can do this by removing any eggs since consuming them raw could lead to salmonella, and heat treating your flour by baking it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for five minutes or microwaving it for approximately 75 seconds.
Get creative with your favorite flavor combinations
If you find yourself enjoying the combination of cookie dough and chocolate bark, there are a ton of different flavor pairings you can try. The most classic, and likely the first that comes to mind when thinking of this sweet treat, is chocolate chip cookie dough (like our 5-ingredient edible cookie dough) and semisweet chocolate bark. Those who prefer their treats with a bit more color and sweetness may prefer edible sugar cookie dough paired with sprinkle-topped white chocolate bark, such as our easy Easter bark. Taking inspiration from other favorite treats can also lead to some creative ideas. For example, Reese's enthusiasts might enjoy peanut butter cookie dough layered between milk chocolate bark, while lemon meringue pie lovers may favor the flavor profile of lemon cookie dough nestled between white chocolate slabs sprinkled with crushed meringue cookies.
It's also simple to tailor this treat to suit many dietary restrictions. The cookie dough bark is easily made gluten-free by swapping out the flour in your cookie dough for an alternative like almond or oat flour. Or, if you use dairy-free chocolate for the bark layers and a vegan cookie dough recipe, you could make a slab of cookie dough bark that's friendly for vegans and those with dairy sensitivities.