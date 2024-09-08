Recipes Course Dinner Recipes

Cheesesteak-Style Sloppy Joe Flatbreads Recipe

sloppy joe flatbread cut into pieces Kate Shungu/Mashed
By Kate Shungu and Mashed Staff

When you just can't decide (or agree) on what to make for dinner, a combination of dishes may just be your answer. Not only do combination dishes, like this supreme pizza grilled cheese, offer up a little variety to the indecisive eaters of the world, but they also help liven up the same old dinner creations into something a little more exciting.

For this easy dinner recipe, not two but three comfort foods collide. Philly cheesesteaks, pizza, and the classic sloppy joe combine to create cheesesteak-style sloppy joe flatbreads — a meal you can make in less than 20 minutes. Recipe developer Kate Shungu says, "These flatbreads are such fun take on comfort food. You have ground beef in a sweet and tangy sauce, tender bell peppers and onions, and plenty of cheese on top of crispy flatbreads." She also loves the balance that this recipe strikes between using homemade components and store-bought ones. As Shungu explains, "The store bought crusts keep it easy, it's kid-friendly (for kids at heart too, wink-wink), and can be prepared quickly. It's a total dinner win."

Gather the ingredients for cheesesteak-style sloppy joe flatbreads

ingredients for cheesesteak-style sloppy joe flatbreads Kate Shungu/Mashed

Before you can enjoy your flatbread creations, you'll need to make sure you have all the required ingredients on hand. Ground beef, green bell pepper, and onion are sauteed until tender, and then coated with a sweet and tangy sauce made with ketchup, water, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, chili powder, and salt. The mixture is piled onto flatbreads, sprinkled with provolone cheese, and baked to perfection. 

Step 1: Preheat the oven

oven preheated to 350 F Kate Shungu/Mashed

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Prepare the flatbreads

flatbreads on a sheet pan Kate Shungu/Mashed

Place the flatbreads on a sheet pan.

Step 3: Start sauteing

ground beef, onion, and peppers in a skillet Kate Shungu/Mashed

Place the ground beef, diced bell pepper, and diced onion in a large skillet over medium heat.

Step 4: Cook the meat and veggies

cooked beef, onions, and peppers in a skillet. Kate Shungu/Mashed

Cook, stirring frequently, until the meat is cooked through and the peppers and onions are soft, about 4 to 5 minutes.

Step 5: Add the seasonings

seasoned beef and peppers in a skillet Kate Shungu/Mashed

Stir in the ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, water, chili powder, and salt.

Step 6: Top the flatbreads

sloppy joe topped flatbreads Kate Shungu/Mashed

Divide the mixture between the two flatbreads.

Step 7: Add the cheese

cheese topped sloppy joe flatbreads Kate Shungu/Mashed

Top evenly with the shredded provolone.

Step 8: Bake and serve

cheesesteak-style sloppy joe flatbreads Kate Shungu/Mashed

Bake for 5 minutes, or until the cheese is melted. Serve immediately.

Cheesesteak-Style Sloppy Joe Flatbreads Recipe
No Ratings
Fill 202 Print
This cheesesteak-style sloppy joe flatbread recipe combines the savory goodness of two iconic sandwiches onto flatbread for a pizza-like experience.
Prep Time
10
minutes
Cook Time
9
minutes
Servings
4
servings
sloppy joe flatbread
Total time: 19 minutes
Ingredients
  • 2 (8-inch) flatbreads
  • ¾ pound ground beef
  • ½ green bell pepper, finely diced
  • ½ yellow onion, finely diced
  • ½ cup ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 ½ teaspoons chili powder
  • ¾ teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups shredded provolone cheese
Directions
  1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
  2. Place the flatbreads on a sheet pan.
  3. Place the ground beef, diced bell pepper, and diced onion in a large skillet over medium heat.
  4. Cook, stirring frequently, until the meat is cooked through and the peppers and onions are soft, about 4 to 5 minutes.
  5. Stir in the ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, water, chili powder, and salt.
  6. Divide the mixture between the two flatbreads.
  7. Top evenly with the shredded provolone.
  8. Bake for 5 minutes, or until the cheese is melted. Serve immediately.
Rate this recipe

What other types of classic sandwiches can you transform into flatbreads?

flatbread pizza cut into slices Kate Shungu/Mashed

Flatbread is one of those endlessly adaptable workhorses of the kitchen — a blank slate ready to take on whichever toppings you desire. As you're brainstorming toppings, you'd be wise to think globally, as the flatbread is common to many cultures worldwide. Italy has the piadina, India has naan, and of course, Mexico has the tortilla, which is arguably the most famous flatbread in the world.

Your favorite pizza toppings are an obvious (and always delicious) choice for topping a flatbread. A medley of cheeses, melted into a flatbread and topped with another flatbread create a delightful take on grilled cheese. Flatbread is just asking to be transformed into a Cuban sandwich. Thinly sliced roast beef, giardiniera, and melted mozzarella is a nod to the Chicago-style French dip. And how about some pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on top for a reuben-style flatbread? The options are endless for this adaptable and lovable carbohydrate. 

How can you switch-up this sloppy joe flatbread recipe?

slice of sloppy joe flatbread Kate Shungu/Mashed

Not only is flatbread adaptable, but this very recipe for cheesesteak-style sloppy joe flatbreads can be changed in numerous ways to suit your tastes. Want to keep things on the lighter side? Use a very lean ground beef, or substitute ground turkey for the ground beef. Decrease the meat by half and double the bell pepper and onion for a veggie-forward dinner. You can even swap the ground beef entirely for lentils or tempeh to create a dish that vegetarians will devour. 

If you can't find flatbread, substitute naan or pita. Melted mozzarella works well in place of the provolone. You get the idea — this quick and easy dinner can be adapted to suit your tastes, your family's preferences, or simply whatever you have on hand in your kitchen. For the side, a leafy green salad is the perfect accompaniment. Or make this dinner even heartier with some frozen tater tots, crisped up in the oven. As evidenced by this sloppy joe and taters casserole, they are the perfect match. 

Recommended