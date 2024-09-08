Cheesesteak-Style Sloppy Joe Flatbreads Recipe

When you just can't decide (or agree) on what to make for dinner, a combination of dishes may just be your answer. Not only do combination dishes, like this supreme pizza grilled cheese, offer up a little variety to the indecisive eaters of the world, but they also help liven up the same old dinner creations into something a little more exciting.

For this easy dinner recipe, not two but three comfort foods collide. Philly cheesesteaks, pizza, and the classic sloppy joe combine to create cheesesteak-style sloppy joe flatbreads — a meal you can make in less than 20 minutes. Recipe developer Kate Shungu says, "These flatbreads are such fun take on comfort food. You have ground beef in a sweet and tangy sauce, tender bell peppers and onions, and plenty of cheese on top of crispy flatbreads." She also loves the balance that this recipe strikes between using homemade components and store-bought ones. As Shungu explains, "The store bought crusts keep it easy, it's kid-friendly (for kids at heart too, wink-wink), and can be prepared quickly. It's a total dinner win."