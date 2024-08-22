TikTok's Viral Spaghetti Hot Dog Looks Too Weird To Taste Good

The social media platform TikTok is known for its hilariously useless cooking hacks, although it does occasionally inspire hacks that are total game-changers. One particular trend that's been gaining traction — like in this TikTok video from creator @thejoshelkin — involves skewering a hot dog with raw spaghetti before cooking it. The "spaghetti hot dog" is then finished with a garlic butter bun, red sauce, and a plethora of Italian cheeses. While we're always down to try something new, we can acknowledge that this hack certainly looks weird. But does it taste good?

We can't say for sure yet how tasty this combo is, but it does seem like the bits of pasta inside the hot dog wouldn't cook correctly. While chefs everywhere might argue over the "right" way to cook pasta, there is some basic science to it. First, dried pasta needs boiling water to cook. This is because the water helps rehydrate it, thus making it soft, and the heat helps the proteins within the pasta expand so they're ready to eat. In this hack, since the ends of the pasta are snugly inside the hot dog, they likely won't get very soft. One commenter on @thejoshelkin's video even said they tried it out, "but the part that's in the hotdog is never cooked and [is] crunchy." With uncooked pasta bits ruining the texture of this viral dog, we'll have to pass on this hack as it's posted.