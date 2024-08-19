Perdue Recalls Frozen Chicken Over Metal Wire In Product

On August 16, 2024, Perdue Foods LLC announced a recall of many of its chicken products due to possible metal foreign material contamination. This recall took place after an unknown number of customers contacted Perdue about metal wire inside of the chicken. Thankfully, there have been no known adverse reactions or injuries related to consuming the product. Still, a metal wire is alarming, and the Food and Safety Inspection Services (FSIS) has issued a Class 1 recall. This is the most serious category, indicating a reasonable chance of the product negatively impacting people's health or even causing death.

There are three recalled Perdue products: Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets, Chicken Breast Tenders, and Butcherbox Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets. The products have a "Best If Used By" date of March 23, 2025, and display the establishment code establishment number P-33944 on the back of the package. The chicken come in vacuum-sealed plastic bags and are frozen and ready to eat. Perdue is recalling more than 167,000 pounds of chicken, making this recall one of the biggest recalls of 2024.