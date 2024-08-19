Perdue Recalls Frozen Chicken Over Metal Wire In Product
On August 16, 2024, Perdue Foods LLC announced a recall of many of its chicken products due to possible metal foreign material contamination. This recall took place after an unknown number of customers contacted Perdue about metal wire inside of the chicken. Thankfully, there have been no known adverse reactions or injuries related to consuming the product. Still, a metal wire is alarming, and the Food and Safety Inspection Services (FSIS) has issued a Class 1 recall. This is the most serious category, indicating a reasonable chance of the product negatively impacting people's health or even causing death.
There are three recalled Perdue products: Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets, Chicken Breast Tenders, and Butcherbox Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets. The products have a "Best If Used By" date of March 23, 2025, and display the establishment code establishment number P-33944 on the back of the package. The chicken come in vacuum-sealed plastic bags and are frozen and ready to eat. Perdue is recalling more than 167,000 pounds of chicken, making this recall one of the biggest recalls of 2024.
Check for the popular chicken products in your freezer
Chicken is one of the foods that are most likely to be recalled. In 2023, the FSIS reported roughly 443,000 pounds of chicken were recalled in total, and the year before that, 785,000 pounds. Besides products with mixed meats, chicken was more frequently recalled than any other meat in both of these years. The 167,000 pounds of chicken Perdue is recalling is a hefty portion, compared to these yearly totals.
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time foreign materials have made their way into the brand's products in recent years. In 2022, Perdue's gluten-free chicken breast tenders became the subject of a public alert due to possible contamination by plastic pieces and blue dye. No recall was issued at the time, but the current situation is more serious.
Those who consume frozen chicken products should check their freezer to see if they have a bag of the currently affected items. Customers who have purchased potentially contaminated chicken can contact Perdue Foods at 866-866-3703 for a full refund.