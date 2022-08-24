The Disturbing Reason An Alert Was Issued For Perdue Chicken Tenders

Perdue is a family-owned and operated company that prides itself on producing high-quality chicken products. The company sells fresh chicken but is well known for its frozen offerings, like chicken tenders, chicken patties, chicken tots, and of course, chicken nuggets. Perdue's chicken products stand out among other commercial nuggets that contain roughly 50% actual chicken meat (per NPR). Customers can be assured that their nuggets won't be filled with pink slime that one one fast food restaurant was accused of adding to its nuggets.

According to Perdue's website, pre-cooked items like chicken nuggets are made with breast meat that do not contain added fillers or antibiotics. The company says it only uses American-raised chickens that are not kept in cages or crates. The chickens are fed an all-vegetarian diet and do not consume animal byproducts.

As well as taking care of the chickens, Perdue strives to take care of its customers. The company offers organic products, as well as gluten-free products. The gluten-free products even include breaded chicken nuggets, breaded tenders, and breaded chicken strips (via Perdue). Unfortunately, customers found something unexpected in the gluten-free chicken tenders.