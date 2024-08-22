Make Fried Pickles The Star Of Your Next Sandwich

If you're looking for a new sandwich filling to switch up your normal array of lettuce, meat, and cheese, fried pickles are the answer. Fried pickles are perfect for those who simply want to elevate this classic sandwich topping, but they're even better as the sandwich's star. Just try swapping them in for your sandwich's main meat or veggie.

There are a few different ways to make fried pickles. A classic deep-fried dill pickles recipe highlights the oily crisp that graces traditional fried foods, like a fried chicken sandwich. An air fryer fried pickle recipe, on the other hand, is the way to get an oil-free pickle with the same crispy, breaded coating as a traditional fry. The reason pickles are so popular on sandwiches in the first place is because they add a bit of crunchy texture that might have been missing otherwise. The fried variety also introduces the irresistible texture and flavor of fried foods while retaining the classic tang of pickles. Even though fried pickles are more often an appetizer or side dish at restaurants (just check out our worst-to-best ranking of restaurant chain fried pickles), as a main sandwich filling, they taste incredible.