Why Ree Drummond Wanted Her Husband To Quit Ranching

When the Drummond clan gathered to celebrate the engagement of Paige to her boyfriend David, mom Ree updated her Pioneer Woman blog with a lengthy post about all of the family in attendance. While most of it was chatty and cheery — grandma's doing great, Alex is expecting a baby, and the basset hounds will be wearing tuxes to the wedding — she hit a somber note when talking about husband Ladd. No, the couple's not getting a divorce. They've been together since before the millennium (married in 1996) and are still going strong. Ree, however, would like to see him split up with the ranch since it seems to be taking quite a toll on him.

Ree described Ladd's summer as having been "slightly rough." All of the long days and labor-intensive chores, not to mention those early morning farmer's hours, have been hard on her 55-year-old husband. Ranching is a difficult life no matter your age, and Ladd has been injured in several different work accidents over the last few years. Ree says she even told him, "I don't think we can do this anymore." She admitted she was (sort of) kidding as she doesn't expect he'll want to give up the family business quite so easily. After all, there have been Drummonds ranching in and around Pawhuska, Oklahoma for over a century.