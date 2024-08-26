11 Easy Ways To Upgrade Your Basic Beef Stew

Hearty and nourishing, beef stew is a favorite comfort food served in a variety of forms around the globe. At its most basic, the classic dish consists of chunks of beef — usually a tough cut like chuck, round, or brisket — and a variety of vegetables. The ingredients are then slow-cooked in liquid until the beef becomes nice and tender.

While, in theory, preparing a beef stew isn't exactly rocket science, the reality is that there are many mistakes that can impact both the flavor and texture of the dish. These aren't necessarily big things but small, frequently overlooked details that can have a substantial impact on the final outcome. Minute oversights, such as failing to sear the beef or not paying attention to the cooking time, can lead to a substandard dish.

Whether you're a seasoned home chef who has prepared dozens of stews or a newbie in the kitchen, we are here to help. Before you make your next stew, take a look at our list of some easy ways to elevate this iconic dish to the next level!