These Chain Restaurants All Suffered Bankruptcy Scares In 2024

The restaurant business is a notoriously risky one, as statistics indicate that around 80% may close up shop within five years of opening. Whether they're the smallest mom-and-pop eateries or major chains that once dominated the landscape, restaurants often struggle to stay in business. The reasons range from the dramatic (the major hepatitis outbreak that put the final nail in Chi-Chi's coffin) to the mundane (Howard Johnson's, kind of mid-century casual dining, simply failed to remain relevant in the new millennium.) The pandemic, too, did a number on the restaurant industry as a whole, but even now that masking and social distancing are mercifully behind us for the most part, certain chain restaurants are still haunted by the specter of bankruptcy and it's certainly giving their fans (and investors) a good scare.

Among the restaurants with financial woes, as we approach the midpoint of the current year, are local operations like the New York-slash-New Jersey chicken chain Sticky's Finger Joint and Ohio's Melt Bar & Grilled, but there are bigger names as well, including Rubio's Coastal Grill, Red Lobster, and even Popeye's. While not all of these names are teetering on the brink of extinction, there are changes in store for each one, and these changes might not be welcome if you are either a regular patron or these businesses figure heavily in your investment portfolio. (Not that anything we say should in any way be construed as financial advice! We're strictly food specialists here.)