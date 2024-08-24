The Demure Food Trend, Explained

"Very demure, very mindful" is a phrase that's been spreading across TikTok like wildfire — even if a raging wildfire isn't the most demure metaphor for this trend. The trend's creator, beauty influencer and TikTok creator Jools Lebron (aka @joolieannie), would probably opt for a more decorous comparison, like migrating butterflies fluttering across the internet to spread their cutesy mannerisms. Demure is all about being mindful, cutesy, classy, and keeping things simple. No cut-crease eyeshadow or long, false lashes — a simple makeup look will do.

But being demure isn't just about your makeup or how you act; it's also about what you eat. "I'm not like you other girls. I don't go out and eat Wingstop after work, I get a nice salad," Lebron jokingly explained on TikTok. This may sound like just another rebranding of diet culture, but there's a subtle humor hidden behind the demureness. In her TikTok, Lebron goes on to show a dinner spread complete with fish, baked potatoes, cheesy french fries, and buttery shrimp: "Very demure." Really, the demure food trend is all about being mindful, and you can interpret this in many different ways. Demure eating could translate to a balanced diet, being grateful for your food, or simply being mentally present while eating — after all, we all need to nourish ourselves. "Be mindful of why you went to eat after work," Lebron explains in her video.