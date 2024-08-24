The Demure Food Trend, Explained
"Very demure, very mindful" is a phrase that's been spreading across TikTok like wildfire — even if a raging wildfire isn't the most demure metaphor for this trend. The trend's creator, beauty influencer and TikTok creator Jools Lebron (aka @joolieannie), would probably opt for a more decorous comparison, like migrating butterflies fluttering across the internet to spread their cutesy mannerisms. Demure is all about being mindful, cutesy, classy, and keeping things simple. No cut-crease eyeshadow or long, false lashes — a simple makeup look will do.
But being demure isn't just about your makeup or how you act; it's also about what you eat. "I'm not like you other girls. I don't go out and eat Wingstop after work, I get a nice salad," Lebron jokingly explained on TikTok. This may sound like just another rebranding of diet culture, but there's a subtle humor hidden behind the demureness. In her TikTok, Lebron goes on to show a dinner spread complete with fish, baked potatoes, cheesy french fries, and buttery shrimp: "Very demure." Really, the demure food trend is all about being mindful, and you can interpret this in many different ways. Demure eating could translate to a balanced diet, being grateful for your food, or simply being mentally present while eating — after all, we all need to nourish ourselves. "Be mindful of why you went to eat after work," Lebron explains in her video.
@joolieannie
Love @Longhorn Steakhouse #fyp #demure
What demure eating looks like
There are plenty of food trends we're sick of, like unrealistic "What I eat in a day" videos, but demurity is a positive practice to implement. This timely trend also contrasts the bold, loud, and party-going tendencies of 2024's so-called "brat summer." (Still, brat summer is fun, and we have plenty of cocktail ideas to keep brat summer vibes going into fall.) Should you want to take a break from all the drinks and parties, demure has your back. Within the context of being mindful, demure food can manifest in many different ways.
If you happen to have a drink, maybe you're taking small sips and limiting the number of drinks you have that night. That's very mindful. If you decide to have wings for dinner, you keep a napkin on your lap and reserve only your thumb and pointer finger for eating. Pretty clean and cutesy, right? To be demure while eating is to use the proper cutlery, keep napkins on standby, and never get stains on your clothes (after all, proper dining etiquette is the epitome of being demure).
This brings us back to Jools Lebron's (clearly facetious) advice of skipping the wings and opting for a salad. Healthy eating itself isn't the trend — instead, Lebron's demure philosophy is a reminder to the internet to be balanced. There's always room to have a little fun and eat what you want.